UNCITRAL backs new convention to support negotiable cargo documents across all transport modes

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 July 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The UN has approved a draft convention enabling negotiable cargo documents for rail, road, air, and sea transport.

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) has approved the draft convention on negotiable cargo documents, recommending its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly.

Advancing global freight efficiency with harmonised rules for negotiable cargo documents across all transport modes

This new legal instrument aims to close a long-standing gap in international trade law by establishing a unified legal framework for negotiable documents of title across all modes of transport—including rail, road, air, and sea. Currently, only maritime goods benefit from a globally recognised negotiable document, the bill of lading, which enables goods to be traded or used as collateral while in transit. In contrast, documents used in rail, road, and air freight are typically non-negotiable, preventing their transfer and restricting access to trade finance.

This lack of negotiability has posed barriers for businesses, particularly MSMEs and those in landlocked regions, limiting their participation in global trade and impeding the development of seamless, door-to-door multimodal logistics.

The draft convention was finalised at UNCITRAL’s 58th session, after three years of work by diplomats, legal experts, and trade professionals. It provides a consistent legal basis that supports digitalisation, resilience, and efficiency in modern supply chains.

Beate Czerwenka, Chair of Working Group VI, said:



“Today marks a pivotal moment for the future of global commerce. The Commission has finalised a text that bridges a long-standing legal gap, extending the proven benefits of negotiability to all forms of transport. This will empower small businesses to access finance, landlocked nations to participate more fully in global trade, and us all to build a more efficient, resilient, and digitalised trade ecosystem. Thanks to the new draft convention on negotiable cargo documents, the vision of a world where trade is faster, safer and more accessible is becoming a reality. All Member States are encouraged to support this transformative instrument in the General Assembly.”

The draft convention will be considered for adoption during the UN General Assembly’s 80th session in late 2025.

A short video explaining negotiable cargo documents is available via the United Nations YouTube and Web TV channels.