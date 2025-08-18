Greater Anglia launches new online booking system for disabled and older passengers needing assistance

Posted: 18 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Passengers can now pre-book assistance when purchasing tickets online, making travel faster, easier, and more convenient for disabled and older customers.

Greater Anglia has become the first train operator in the UK to launch a new, streamlined booking process for disabled and older passengers requiring assistance.

Customers who wish to pre-book assistance can now do so at the same time as purchasing rail tickets on the Greater Anglia website, thanks to new technology. Previously, assistance requests had to be made separately. This innovation makes the booking process faster and more convenient.

Greater Anglia is the first operator to incorporate the feature directly into its system, allowing passengers to request assistance via the post-purchase screen or ‘my bookings’ page, rather than using the separate Passenger Assist website.

Rebecca Richardson, Accessibility Manager at Greater Anglia, said:



“Last year, we assisted more than 112,000 people with their journeys on Greater Anglia, and around 60,000 of those journeys were pre-booked. We are pleased to introduce these changes, which will make it quicker, easier and more convenient for customers who like to buy their tickets online. Passengers can also still book assistance over the phone or on the passenger assist website if they prefer.”

To use the new system, each passenger must have their own Passenger Assist account. At present, it applies to Advance ticket bookings only. Customers travelling on other ticket types will need to book assistance either by phone or via the Transreport Passenger Assistance website or app.

Passenger Assist is a national service supported by most train companies. It is designed to reduce barriers to travel for older and disabled people. The service can help with a range of needs, including journey planning, ticket purchasing, moving around stations, and getting on and off trains with ramps or sighted guidance.

More information on Greater Anglia’s support for disabled and older passengers is available on the company’s website.