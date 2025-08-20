Amtrak begins major rail yard modernisations in Boston, New York, and Washington to support new trains

Posted: 20 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Amtrak launches upgrades to key Northeast Corridor yards, enhancing maintenance, reliability, and efficiency for its upcoming Airo and NextGen Acela trains by 2030.

Amtrak has awarded design-build contracts and begun preconstruction activities for three rail yard modernisation projects along the Northeast Corridor (NEC). The facilities in Boston, New York, and Washington, DC will support the introduction of Amtrak’s new Airo and NextGen Acela trains, enhancing service reliability and enabling more efficient, world-class maintenance.

“These investments are key to introducing our new Airo trains on the Northeast Corridor beginning in 2027. With ridership and revenue at all-time highs, we’re making great strides to meet this growing demand with new, state-of-the-art trains that will improve service reliability and the overall customer experience, thanks to strong support from the Trump Administration, Congress, and many other partners,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris.

The projects build on similar upgrades already under way in Philadelphia and Seattle, with another planned for Rensselaer/Albany, New York. Collectively, they form part of Amtrak’s long-term commitment to support record ridership growth and deliver a new era of passenger rail in America.

While these rail yard improvements will largely remain unseen by passengers, they are essential to supporting the new generation of Airo trains that will operate as unified trainsets rather than individual cars. The modernised facilities will help streamline maintenance, reduce turnaround times, improve safety, and provide better working conditions for staff.

Boston (Southampton Yard)

In Boston, an SPS New England–Railroad Construction Company Joint Venture will design and construct a new maintenance facility while renovating existing ones to support Northeast Regional, Acela, and long-distance services. These trains connect Boston with major cities such as Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, and Richmond.

The project will include the construction of a new two-track maintenance and inspection facility, and the conversion of the current two-track service and inspection building into a service and cleaning facility. Work will be phased and is expected to be completed by 2029.

New York City (Sunnyside Yard)

In New York, a Scalamandre–Citnalta Joint Venture will take on the modernisation of Sunnyside Yard. This project will deliver new maintenance, inspection, and servicing facilities, along with several other infrastructure upgrades, to support a wide variety of Amtrak and commuter services connecting the city to destinations including Albany, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Miami, and New Orleans.

The upgrades will include construction of a new two-track maintenance and inspection building, six new service and cleaning tracks with canopy coverage, and the consolidation of commissary, staff workspace, material storage, and parking into one streamlined location within the yard. An efficient modular office compound will also be added.

In addition, 11 existing service platforms will be brought back to a state of good repair to ensure trains can be cleaned, prepared, and stored when not operating. The project will also reconfigure two major interlockings and connecting tracks to improve operations. Completion is expected by 2030.

Washington, DC (Ivy City Yard)

The Ivy City Yard in Washington, DC will be modernised by a Clark–Herzog Joint Venture. The project will support Northeast Regional, Acela, long-distance, and commuter trains serving destinations including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Richmond, Charlotte, Savannah, Miami, New Orleans, and Chicago.

Planned works include three new exterior service and cleaning tracks with canopy coverage, the renovation of two existing two-track maintenance facilities to add a new drop table, and the replacement of existing water main infrastructure to improve flexibility across facilities. This work is also scheduled for completion in 2030.

Reactions

Political leaders and industry representatives have welcomed the projects as vital investments in modern rail travel and economic growth.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said, “Amtrak’s investment in upgrading its maintenance facilities in New York is a critical part of ensuring Amtrak’s rail service and its new trainsets are world class. As the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing, which funds Amtrak, I am proud to support these types of projects and robust funding for the Amtrak network.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said, “These rail yard modernisations will deliver safer, more reliable travel, strengthen our communities, and support good jobs. The upgrades will help ensure Amtrak can serve the region for decades to come.”

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said, “This is a major win for Massachusetts and for the entire region. These new and upgraded facilities will help deliver the world-class transit that American travellers deserve, but we can’t stop here. House Democrats are going to keep fighting for the investments Amtrak needs to build an easier, faster, more connected future for everyone.”

Representative Nicole Malliotakis of New York said, “The Northeast Corridor is the backbone of our economy with millions of Americans passing through every year and generating billions of dollars in economic impact. I’m proud to have supported the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has provided funding for key infrastructure projects for New York City and Amtrak. Today’s launch of the next-generation Acela, along with upgraded rail facilities to support it, is a big win for millions of Americans fulfilling our commitment to deliver faster, more reliable high-speed rail along this critical route. With more infrastructure upgrades on the way, we’re building the safe, reliable, and modern rail and transportation network our region needs to meet the increased demand and keep our economy growing for years to come.”

Representative Jerry Nadler of New York said, “Modernising Sunnyside Yard is essential to the long-term success of the Northeast Corridor. These upgrades will improve speed, reliability, and capacity for millions of passengers while ensuring that New York remains the heart of intercity rail in America. I am proud to have fought for the federal investments that make projects like this possible, and I look forward to seeing the benefits for commuters, travellers, and our regional economy for decades to come.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said, “Amtrak’s Southampton Yard project will make critical upgrades to support the next generation of passenger rail service with a new fleet and a modernised experience for travellers in Massachusetts and across the Northeast region. This investment by Amtrak complements our commitment to expand rail service across the state, especially through West-East Rail between Boston and Albany. Investments in rail infrastructure and facilities are critical for delivering more transportation options to the public, decreasing congestion on our roads, and spurring economic growth.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, “The upgrades to the maintenance, inspection, and servicing facilities at the Sunnyside Yard will have a direct impact on New Jersey commuters, providing a more reliable and modern transit experience. We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congress, and Amtrak for this investment. These projects will help deliver faster travel times and seamless connections to meet the evolving needs of commuters along the Northeast Corridor.”

DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, added, “The work progressing at these three maintenance facilities is critical to the success of our Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative. These investments, coupled with the launch of Amtrak’s new Airo equipment, complement the significant investment Virginia is making in infrastructure to improve and expand passenger rail in the Commonwealth.”

Rail Passengers Association President and CEO Jim Mathews said, “These three projects in Boston, New York, and DC join recent investments in heavy maintenance shops in Seattle and Philadelphia as important steps forward for Amtrak. Delivering a better experience for passengers requires not only new coaches, diners, cafés, and sleepers, but sustained, thoughtful investment in the rail backbone of people, parts, processes, and support. These new shops represent a clear commitment to making sure today’s fleet investments deliver value for decades to come.”