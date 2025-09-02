First of a Kind winners launch 26 innovative railway projects to improve safety and passenger experience

Posted: 2 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Government-backed projects will use AI and new technologies to enhance platform safety, reduce delays, and boost passenger experience across the UK rail network.

Twenty-six innovative projects aimed at improving passenger experience on the railway have launched, supported by a £5 million funding package from the Department for Transport. In partnership with Innovate UK, and working closely with Network Rail and train operators, the First of a Kind competition provides grant funding for projects to be tested on the railway, giving them a better chance of being adopted by train operators, freight companies and Network Rail.

This year’s winning projects focus on enhancing safety at platforms, improving passenger safety, and reducing incidents of vehicles striking railway bridges. Through collaboration with Network Rail and train operators, these innovations aim to improve rail services and infrastructure where it is needed most.

Among the winners is IntelliPan Network, which uses AI to detect faults on overhead lines, reducing dangerous dewirements and delays for passengers. Another successful project, SafeRide 5G, allows passengers to report incidents safely and privately via onboard Wi-Fi, increasing response times and removing barriers to reporting, thereby enhancing passenger safety.

The £5 million funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to trialling innovative technology to modernise the railway and improve the passenger experience. These projects are expected to deliver better services, encourage more people to travel by train and support growth as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The winners of this competition are taking cutting-edge technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rail industry, making a railway that works better for the people and goods using it. These innovations are putting safety, reliability and passenger experience first, like IntelliPan Network using AI to detect faults on overhead lines, reducing disruption caused by dangerous dewirements. Through this funding, we are building a platform on which innovation can thrive, giving new technologies a chance to succeed and driving economic growth as part of the Plan for Change.”

Previous competition winners are already in use across the railways. For example, the Portable Track Geometry Measurement System provides immediate track information to engineers, allowing speed restrictions or line closures to be lifted more quickly and passengers to reach their destinations faster.

Mike Biddle, Executive Director for Net Zero at Innovate UK, said: “The innovations receiving support through this competition will contribute to a more accessible, safer, and efficient railway system throughout the UK. The competition highlights the importance of collaboration with industry partners and focuses on delivering high-maturity demonstrations, ensuring seamless integration into the existing railway infrastructure. Delivered by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, on behalf of the Department for Transport, the FOAK rail programme seeks to identify and support outstanding, innovative solutions. Funded organisations will showcase the creativity and impact of their ideas through live demonstrations.”

The twenty-six successful projects have begun work on their new technologies, with testing to take place over the coming months.