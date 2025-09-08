Extremadura selects GMV to digitise public transport

Posted: 8 September 2025 | Global Railway Review

The Extremadura Regional Government has awarded GMV a contract to deliver a fully integrated intelligent transport system, including account-based ticketing, real-time tracking, and improved passenger information services.

Extremadura moves towards a fully digital and seamless public transport experience.

GMV to deliver intelligent transport system in Extremadura

The project will be built on GMV’s ITS Suite, an open, modular and scalable platform covering planning, operations, ticketing, data analysis and passenger information.

A central element will be the introduction of an account-based ticketing system, enabling passengers to validate journeys with QR codes or the TMEx contactless card. The system is also designed to support future bank card payments in line with the EMV standard.

Account-based ticketing and passenger services

The rollout will include a passenger information platform accessible via web and mobile apps for both Android and iOS. Users will be able to plan trips, check schedules, track vehicles and manage their accounts. Accessibility and multilingual functions form part of the design.

Real-time monitoring and analytics

Operational tools will provide real-time vehicle tracking, punctuality management and arrival time estimates. The platform will also include advanced analytics and business intelligence functions, supporting demand forecasting and resource planning.

To support the deployment, 240 onboard DTD200 units will be supplied for buses without existing CAD/AVL and ticket validation systems. These devices integrate vehicle location, fare collection and validation functions.

Phased rollout across regional bus network

The 14-month rollout will follow a phased approach, beginning with analysis and development before pilot testing, progressive deployment and full operation. GMV will also manage TMEx card issuance, provide user support and train personnel.

Carlos González Bayod, GMV’s Business Development Director for Intelligent Transport Systems, said: “This contract enables us to bring our expertise in intelligent transport solutions to Extremadura, delivering a platform that will enhance service quality and the passenger experience.”