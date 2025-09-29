Cutting-edge digital ticketing trials launch on Northern trains

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 September 2025 | Global Railway Review |

Passengers on Northern trains between Harrogate and Leeds can now join a digital ticketing trial offering simpler journeys, automatic lowest fares and £15 free travel, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

A Northern train arriving at Harrogate, where passengers can now take part in the digital ticketing trial offering simpler fares and £15 free travel. Credit: Shutterstock

Passengers travelling on Northern trains between Harrogate and Leeds can now take part in a pioneering digital ticketing trial, designed to make train travel simpler, smarter and more flexible.

£15 free travel and automatic lowest fares for passengers

The new system allows passengers to start their journey by simply tapping a button on their phone, with no pre-booking required, and ensures they are automatically charged the lowest fare at the end of the day. Participants will also receive £15 of free travel, thanks to government funding supporting the initiative.

We are bringing ticketing into the 21st century. These trials are modernising fares and ticketing, making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail. We are delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel across the North, supporting passengers and boosting economic growth, jobs and homes.”

Technology integrated into the app detects when passengers board and disembark, generating a unique barcode for ticket inspections or barrier access. The trial aims to put money back into passengers’ pockets, encourage more people to travel by rail, and boost economic growth across Northern England as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy CBE said:



“We are bringing ticketing into the 21st century. These trials are modernising fares and ticketing, making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail. We are delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel across the North, supporting passengers and boosting economic growth, jobs and homes.”

The initiative follows positive feedback from similar trials on East Midlands Rail, where passengers reported that the system made journeys feel “simple and trustworthy” and reduced anxiety over overcharging.

Expansion of digital ticketing trials across Northern England

Further trials will roll out on Northern services between Sheffield and Doncaster on 27 October 2025, and Sheffield and Barnsley on 24 November 2025, expanding the benefits of digital ticketing across the region.

Train tickets can be confusing, frustrating and a barrier for people wanting to use the train. This digital ticketing trial is a step in the right direction toward providing more flexible ticketing options and best value fares.”

Local leaders have welcomed the scheme. Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said:



“Introducing smart, location-based ticketing will remove barriers to rail travel and make it easier to get the best value fares without the need to plan ahead.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, added:



“Train tickets can be confusing, frustrating and a barrier for people wanting to use the train. This digital ticketing trial is a step in the right direction toward providing more flexible ticketing options and best value fares.”

Alex Hornby, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said:



“We are proud to be at the forefront of simplifying rail travel for our customers in the North. These trials mark a significant step forward in making train journeys simpler, smarter and more flexible, whether for work, leisure or everyday journeys.”

Backed by nearly £1 million in government funding, the trials form part of the UK’s largest railway overhaul in a generation under Great British Railways, aiming to modernise the rail network, improve reliability and enhance the passenger experience.

Passengers can sign up for the digital ticketing trial via Northern’s website and be among the first to experience the future of rail travel in Northern England.