CrossCountry unveils 10-year sustainability strategy to cut rail emissions
Posted: 23 October 2025 | Global Railway Review | No comments yet
CrossCountry has launched its 2025 Sustainability Strategy, committing to major carbon reductions and a greener, more inclusive railway future.
CrossCountry has unveiled a 10-year sustainability strategy that sets out ambitious goals to make long-distance rail travel in Britain greener, more inclusive and resilient.
Operating from Aberdeen to Penzance and Stansted to Cardiff, CrossCountry connects seven of Britain’s 10 largest cities and calls at over 100 stations. Based in Birmingham, the operator runs 240 services every weekday, carrying more than 42 million passengers each year.
The company’s 2025 Sustainability Strategy includes a major milestone: approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its climate commitments. CrossCountry has pledged to cut its direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 63% by 2035, putting it firmly on the path towards net zero.
Built around three pillars of People, Places and Planet, the strategy outlines 11 targeted modules to maximise impact. These include creating a diverse and inclusive workforce, supporting communities through cleaner air and habitat restoration, and reducing the environmental footprint of rail operations through cuts in carbon, waste and water use.
Jessica Lockwood, Environment & Sustainability Manager at CrossCountry, said: “This strategy reflects the issues that matter most to our colleagues, customers and stakeholders. Aligning our operations with the latest climate science – while embedding social value and resilience into everything we do – means we’re building a railway that’s fit for the future.”
Thomas Raynor, Head of Strategy, added: “Our 2025 Sustainability Strategy is a commitment to long-term change. It’s about making rail the natural choice for greener long-distance travel across Great Britain, while creating lasting value for the communities we serve. This is a strategy built not just for today, but for the next decade and beyond.”
