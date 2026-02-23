CCTV delivers safety gains on rail network

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Network Rail reports 58% fall in investigations after cameras installed but urges motorists to obey red lights.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has reported a significant reduction in dangerous driving at Hilton level crossing in Derbyshire following the installation of CCTV, although safety concerns remain.

The crossing, located on the A5132, had seen repeated incidents of motorists running red lights while crossing keepers were securing the gates. During 2024, figures from British Transport Police recorded 26 investigations linked to unsafe behaviour at the site. Of these, 17 cases resulted in prosecutions, fixed penalty notices or attendance on safety awareness courses.

The installation of CCTV at Hilton level crossing has had a clear positive effect on safety.”

In response to the pattern of offences, Network Rail installed CCTV at the crossing in late 2024 to deter violations and support enforcement. Data for 2025 indicates a marked improvement. The number of BTP investigations fell to 11, representing a 58% reduction compared with the previous year. Enforcement outcomes also declined, with no court prosecutions recorded, two fixed penalty notices issued and seven motorists referred to safety awareness courses, reducing total enforcement action from 17 cases to nine.

Level crossing safety remains priority

Bailey Collinson, Network Rail local operations manager, said: “The installation of CCTV at Hilton level crossing has had a clear positive effect on safety, with far fewer drivers ignoring the red light signals on the A5132. We’ve seen a significant reduction in incidents in 2025 compared to the previous year.

“But this remains a work in progress. We do still see some drivers who cause a safety risk and we would like to remind them to always follow the rules to keep themselves and our colleagues who work on the crossing safe.”

Inspector Robert Drysdale of British Transport Police added: “It’s encouraging to see that the introduction of CCTV at Hilton level crossing has helped reduce dangerous behaviour, but even one incident is one too many.”

Network Rail and BTP confirmed that monitoring will continue through patrols and CCTV, with enforcement action taken where offences are identified.