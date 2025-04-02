Klarna partners with Eurostar to offer flexible payment options for UK and France travellers

Posted: 2 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Klarna’s new partnership with Eurostar allows travellers to split ticket costs into three interest-free payments, enhancing booking flexibility for passengers across the UK and France.

Klarna, the AI-powered payments and shopping network, has launched a partnership with Eurostar to offer greater flexibility for travellers in the UK and France. Passengers booking through Eurostar.com can now choose Klarna’s “Pay in 3” option, splitting the cost of their ticket into three equal, interest-free payments, or choose “Pay in Full” for a one-time transaction.

With record passenger demand and a commitment to sustainability, this new payment solution aims to make booking travel easier and more accessible. Klarna’s Head of Western and Southern Europe, Raji Behal, said, “Hello, bonjour, and bienvenue to a smoother way to book your Eurostar trip. Eurostar has changed the way we travel between the UK and Europe—now Klarna is changing the way we pay for it.”

Francois Le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer at Eurostar, added, “At Eurostar, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience. By partnering with Klarna, we’re giving our passengers more choice and flexibility at checkout, making it even easier to plan their journeys.”

In 2024, Eurostar carried a record 19.5 million passengers, a 5% increase from the previous year, with more people opting for rail travel over flying due to its convenience and sustainability. Trains emit up to 90% less CO₂ per passenger-kilometer compared to flights, making it a greener choice. Klarna is also seeing strong growth in the UK and France, as consumers increasingly prefer interest-free credit to manage their spending.

This partnership marks Klarna’s continued expansion in the travel sector, offering smoother, flexible payment options to passengers across Europe. Klarna’s services are used by over 93 million global users, with more than 675,000 retailers, including major brands like Uber, H&M, and Nike, trusting its innovative solutions.

For more information, visit Klarna.com.