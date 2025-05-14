Unite members at ScotRail back two-year deal with pay rise and improved family benefits

Posted: 14 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Over 300 Unite members at ScotRail have backed a two-year pay deal including wage increases and better maternity, paternity, and apprentice pay.

Credit: ScotRail

Unite the union has confirmed that its ScotRail members have overwhelmingly supported a new two-year pay offer.

Details on ScotRail members’ new pay offer confirmed by Unite

The deal, backed by 83 per cent of members in a ballot, includes a 3.6 per cent pay rise effective from April 2025. In the second year, starting April 2026, pay will increase by either 3 per cent or the January Retail Prices Index (RPI), whichever is greater.

There are also several improvements to allowances and family leave. Maternity pay will increase from half pay to 13 weeks full pay, while adoption pay rises to 13 weeks at half pay, up from the statutory rate. Paternity leave has also been enhanced, with an extra week added to the current allowance and pay rising from two weeks statutory to three weeks full pay.

Apprentices will see their pay rise to the Scottish Living Wage (£12.60) – an uplift of 5 per cent.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:



“Unite’s ScotRail membership have given their overwhelming support to a good deal which secured a rise in pay along with a boost to workplace benefits. We are pleased to have successfully negotiated this deal which helps to drive up jobs, pay and conditions in Scotland’s rail industry.”

The deal covers more than 300 general workers at ScotRail, including engineers responsible for maintenance, overhaul and repair of railway rolling stock – vital safety-critical roles essential to the operation of Scotland’s railway network.

The general workers’ bargaining unit is separate from that of train drivers, which is covered by a different agreement.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, added:



“The ScotRail pay deal for general workers is a good one which received the overwhelming support from Unite’s members. It delivers a range of enhancements to our members including increases in maternity, paternity and adoption pay. Apprentices will also get a significant uplift in basic pay alongside a decent rise for all workers over two years.”