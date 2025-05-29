Alstom boosts train production in Poland with major investment to meet European rail demand

Posted: 29 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom invests PLN 487 million to expand production in Poland, supporting over 200 international train orders across Europe.

Alstom is significantly expanding its rolling stock production capacity in Poland with a five-year investment totalling PLN 487 million, spanning 2022 to 2027. The development includes key sites in Chorzów, Wrocław, Nadarzyn, and Świętochłowice, with PLN 320 million already spent on infrastructure, including a new aluminium welding line in Wrocław that expanded production beyond carbon steel components.

Details on Alstom train production in Poland

Beata Rusinowicz, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic States, said: “With new production capacities in our Polish sites, we are planning to execute an ambitious portfolio of orders for international clients. This includes the production of Coradia Stream trains for Denmark, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as double-decker Coradia Max trains for German rail operators from the Bremen – Lower Saxony (LNGV), Baden-Württemberg, and Main-Weser networks. Orders from these clients include a total of over 200 units.”

An additional PLN 170 million will be invested by 2027 in the Chorzów site, Alstom’s largest in Poland. The plan includes new halls totalling nearly 8,000 square metres, modern production lines, a railway track, and equipment for building both double-decker and single-deck trains for clients across Europe.

Chorzów, having delivered 1,300 cars for 324 Coradia Stream EMUs for the Italian market over six years, marked the end of that contract in spring 2025. Alstom also strengthened its capacity with a new 10,000-square-metre hall in Świętochłowice, where train components and metro car subassemblies are produced.

“We are working hard to meet a growing demand for high-quality rolling stock in both the European and global markets,” added Rusinowicz. “Polish teams play a key role in delivering safe, sustainable and accessible mobility.”