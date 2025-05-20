CPK and Korea National Railway to share expertise on Poland’s high-speed rail development

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

CPK and Korea National Railway have signed an agreement to jointly advance high-speed rail infrastructure and operational expertise in Poland.

Credit: Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK)

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) and Korea National Railway (KNR) have signed a cooperation agreement to support the development of high-speed rail in Poland. The agreement will enable both parties to exchange knowledge and expertise in areas such as tunnel and turnout maintenance and railway diagnostics. The document was signed by Dr Filip Czernicki, CEO of CPK, and Seong-Hai Lee, President of KNR.

CPK has been a key driver of Polish–Korean cooperation in recent years. In 2021, CPK signed an advisory deal with Incheon Airport. Then, in 2023, a Korean consortium led by KNR and Dohwa Engineering won the design contract for a 70-kilometre high-speed rail section between Katowice and Poland’s southern border.

“Cooperation in the field of technology, including railway engineering and the maintenance of high-speed lines, is key to ensuring safety in day-to-day operations. KNR is an experienced operator of over 650 km of railway lines, and we aim to benefit as much as possible from their expertise, while also sharing the technical solutions we plan to implement on the ‘Y’ line: Warsaw – CPK – Łódź – Wrocław/Poznań,” said Dr Filip Czernicki.

KNR oversees the construction, modernisation, and maintenance of railway infrastructure in South Korea. Its high-speed rail portfolio includes the Gyeongbu HSR (Seoul–Busan), Honam HSR (Seoul–Mokpo), and Suseo HSR. Together, these account for 657 km of lines that serve millions of passengers. KNR has also delivered 88 railway projects across 27 countries.

Scheduled to open in 2032, CPK will integrate a new airport, high-speed rail, and road network, reshaping Poland’s connectivity and positioning the country as a major European transport hub. With shorter transfers, multimodal links, and modern infrastructure, CPK aims to make travel more efficient and accessible across Europe and beyond.