Stadler expands Polish engineering team and opens new Poznań office to support global projects

Posted: 30 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Stadler boosts its presence in Poland with a new Poznań office and expanded engineering team supporting local and international rail projects.

Credit: Stadler

Stadler, a leading manufacturer of innovative rail vehicles, continues to grow its presence in Poland by expanding its local Engineering Division. Since entering the market in 2006, the company has steadily increased its investment, and by the end of 2024, its engineering team will reach 100 people, with plans to grow to 125 by 2026.

Stadler expands engineering team in Poland

The latest step in this expansion is the opening of a new engineering office in Poznań, located in the Pixel 5 complex on Grunwaldzka Street. This site will provide modern, comfortable workspaces and complement Stadler’s engineering teams in Siedlce and Warsaw. Together, these teams form a strong foundation for delivering both domestic and international projects.

Stadler Polska’s engineering capabilities span the entire design process, including tender preparation, vehicle design, systems integration, testing, certification, and service support.



“Engineering development is one of the key elements of our strategy in Poland,” said Radosław Banach, CEO of Stadler Polska. “We are creating new jobs and building local capabilities to best meet customer needs. Thanks to the growth of our Polish Engineering Division, we can deliver projects independently – as we’ve done for Koleje Mazowieckie’s FLIRT train order.”

The division currently employs 85 engineers and is actively recruiting.



“We’re rapidly expanding and always looking for talented specialists – designers, system engineers, programmers, safety experts, and more,” said Szymon Landowski, Engineering Director. He also encouraged students from technical fields to apply for internships.

Stadler Polska engineers contribute to both software and full vehicle design, including trams and trains, gaining international experience and supporting Stadler’s focus on sustainable, energy-efficient transport.

In total, Stadler employs around 1,800 people in Poland across sites in Siedlce, Środa Wielkopolska, Białystok, and service hubs in Warsaw, Łódź, and Sochaczew. Nearly 1,000 vehicles have been delivered from Siedlce to customers across Poland and Europe, as Stadler continues to invest in innovation, jobs, and high-quality rail solutions.