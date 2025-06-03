Clean Futures Accelerator opens for West Midlands SMEs developing net zero and clean transport innovations

Posted: 3 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

West Midlands SMEs can now apply for funding and support to trial green transport solutions through the Clean Futures Accelerator.

Credit: Connected Places Catapult

Connected Places Catapult has launched the latest round of its Clean Futures Accelerator, supporting SMEs in the West Midlands in developing and testing low-carbon transport solutions. Over the past two years, the programme has helped businesses raise over £125m in co-investment and create more than 50 jobs.

Details on net zero transport funding

Delivered in partnership with Coventry University, the Accelerator is part of the wider West Midlands Innovation Accelerator, backed by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Innovate UK, and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Previous participants include Global Nano Network, which developed a digital twin of its battery manufacturing process; ChangeMaker3D, which refined its 3D printing technology; and BoxTube, which built a prototype for rapid freight loading onto trains.

The current call is open to West Midlands-based SMEs with innovations in net zero manufacturing, future fuels, clean energy conversion, or the circular economy. Applicants must propose a trial and offer 100% in-kind match funding. Depending on complexity, projects may receive between £10,000 and £50,000, with £300,000 available across 10 businesses.

The programme offers commercial support from Connected Places Catapult and technical support from Coventry University’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering. Participants also gain access to expert facilities, networking opportunities, and the Clean Futures Industry and Investor Board.

Sarah Windrum, Deputy Chair of the West Midlands Innovation Board, said:

“This programme gives pioneering businesses the platform, funding, and expert support they need to develop and test cutting-edge green technologies.”

Erika Lewis, CEO at Connected Places Catapult, added:

“The West Midlands is one of the UK’s manufacturing heartlands… If you have an idea that can make transport greener, I encourage you to apply.”

Professor Marcos Kauffman of Coventry University said:

“Our goal is to accelerate the West Midlands toward net-zero transport while creating skilled local jobs and economic growth.”