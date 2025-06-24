Mayors take Eurostar to London as rail steps up for climate delivery ahead of COP30

Posted: 24 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

City leaders mark Paris Agreement anniversary with Eurostar journey, highlighting rail’s vital role in achieving global climate goals.

Left: Mayor Fredrico Gutierrez of Medellin, Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities , Mayor Valérie Plante of Montréal, Mayor Eduardo Paes of Rio de Janeiro, Mayor Anne Hidalgo of Paris, Gwendoline Cazenave CEO of Eurostar, Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix, Mayor Giuseppe Sala of Milan, Mayor Caroline Basualdo of Despeñaderos, Governor Arthur Johnson of Nairobi. Credit: Eurostar

To mark the tenth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, mayors from major global cities travelled by Eurostar from Paris to London, using the greenest route available, to attend London Climate Action Week and the C40 Summit. Eurostar, the official transport partner, welcomed the delegation at London St Pancras with a turfed green carpet branded by C40 Cities, underscoring the link between rail travel and climate leadership.

Eurostar leads the way in promoting sustainable rail travel across Europe’s climate goals

The delegation’s arrival by train reflects a growing push across Europe to accelerate modal shift away from high-emission transport modes and place international rail at the heart of climate policy. Eurostar’s CEO, Gwendoline Cazenave, greeted the mayors on arrival and said, “It’s an honour to welcome so many mayors who have chosen the greenest route to London with Eurostar – a powerful statement of their commitment to sustainable travel.

“With the Eurostar teams, we are steadfast in our mission to build the backbone of sustainable travel across Europe, not only by expanding our network but by championing the growth of international rail. Together, we’re taking actions for a greener future; for our communities, our climate and the next generation.”

Eurostar is targeting 30 million passengers annually as part of its sustainability strategy and aims to be a key player in reducing emissions in the transport sector. The journey of these mayors by train demonstrates the central role that rail can play in reducing emissions across international travel and in supporting the broader goals of the Paris Agreement and COP30.

The symbolism of choosing rail over air or car travel was made even more poignant as the group reflected on a decade of climate action since the Paris Agreement. With transport responsible for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions, modal shift to rail is increasingly being recognised by city and national leaders as a practical step towards decarbonisation.

Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities, praised this approach: “Cities have been the driving force behind the most ambitious and effective action towards preventing climate breakdown since the Paris Agreement was signed. With COP30 on the horizon, cities are ready to scale solutions that protect lives and grow local economies.”

The event at London St Pancras marks a turning point for the perception of rail within climate strategies. With more than 70% of the global population expected to live in cities by 2050, rail infrastructure and international connectivity will be crucial in enabling sustainable urban lifestyles.

The mayors’ journey from Paris to London by Eurostar sends a clear message that the railway industry is essential to the delivery of global climate targets. As governments and cities prepare for COP30 in Brazil, the shift towards clean transport systems like rail must be accelerated, with operators like Eurostar leading the way.

The railway industry now finds itself at the centre of a global climate moment, not just a symbol of sustainability, but a tool for urgent delivery.