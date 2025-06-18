First train for Paris metro line 18 arrives as testing phase begins ahead of 2026 launch

Posted: 18 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The first metro train for line 18 has been delivered, starting tests ahead of the planned opening between Massy-Palaiseau and Christ de Saclay stations.

Credit: Alstom

On Tuesday 17 June 2025, Société des grands projets, Île-de-France Mobilités, and Alstom unveiled the first metro train for Paris metro line 18, recently delivered to the Palaiseau operations centre. The arrival of this first trainset in May, delivered on schedule, signals the beginning of the line’s critical testing phase. This follows static and dynamic tests previously conducted at Alstom’s Valenciennes facility and the national rail testing centre.

Details on Paris metro

The first section of line 18, between Massy – Palaiseau and Christ de Saclay stations, is set to open in the last quarter of 2026. By the end of that year, all 15 trainsets ordered and financed by Île-de-France Mobilités at a cost of €199 million will be delivered. Ten trainsets will be required to run the initial section, with five more needed to operate the second section to Orly Airport, due to launch in late 2027.

Alstom will coordinate the tests from the new centralised command post at the Palaiseau operations centre, completed in spring 2025. In June, static tests began in the designated red zone—electrified tracks within the depot, paving the way for dynamic tests on the 8.5 km section. These tests will ensure compatibility with all infrastructure, including platform facades, passenger information systems, and ground-to-train communications.

Each trainset, made up of three carriages, is 47 metres long, 2.5 metres wide and can carry up to 350 passengers. Designed by Alstom’s team in collaboration with Île-de-France Mobilités, Société des grands projets, and Egis Rail, the interiors prioritise user comfort and safety. Features include large windows for natural light, under-seat and cab lighting, ergonomically designed seating, wider doors, low floors, space for wheelchair users, intelligent air conditioning, USB ports, and real-time passenger information. The design won a GOOD DESIGN Award for innovation.

The train’s exterior was selected by public vote in 2021 via an online consultation organised by Île-de-France Mobilités. The chosen look includes a signature lighting feature surrounding a large panoramic “diamond” windscreen, which enhances visibility and creates extra interior space at the front of the train.

Line 18 will be a fully automated, 100% electric metro line stretching 33 km, with 10 new stations, three of which are on an overhead section. It will connect to multiple transport modes, including metro line 14, RER B and C, tram lines T7 and T12, and train lines N and U. This connectivity supports the travel needs of local communities, students, and professionals, particularly in areas such as Massy, Saclay, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles.

Capable of operating at speeds up to 100 km/h, with an average of 65 km/h, line 18 will run trains every 90 seconds at peak times thanks to advanced automatic control systems. Energy efficiency is enhanced by a 1,500 V third rail system with reverse collection, enabling regenerative braking and reducing visual impact, especially on overhead sections.

This marks a major milestone in the development of line 18, reinforcing its role as a key project in the future of Paris’s Grand Paris Express network.