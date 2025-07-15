Train operators commit to ending violence against women and girls

Posted: 15 July 2025

TransPennine Express have become the latest publicly owned train operator to achieve White Ribbon accreditation by developing a three-year action plan to tackle abuse, harassment and VAWG.

All train operators that have been in longer term public ownership have now gained the certification, which requires organisations to have defined plans to deliver positive culture change in the workplace and wider community.

At TPE, a steering group will drive forward their action plan and will focus on four main areas: engaging men and boys, changing culture, raising awareness and strategic leadership.

In June last year, LNER renamed one of its York to London Kings Cross trains ‘The White Ribbon’ to highlight their accreditation and their pledge to implement a three-year plan to educate, influence and change behaviours within its workforce and the wider community.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said: “Everyone should feel safe when travelling on our railway, but all too often that isn’t the case for many women and girls.

“We promised we would put passengers first, and we are already seeing standards lift in the vital area of passenger safety, with our train operators doing all they can to stamp out violence against women and girls.

“TransPennine Express and other publicly owned operators achieving their White Ribbon accreditation is just one stop on the journey to making our railway safer for all.”

Steve O’Callaghan, TPE’s Safeguarding and Crime Prevention Lead, said: “I’m really proud that we are now White Ribbon accredited, and this demonstrates TransPennine Express’ commitment to preventing violence and intimidation against women and girls. Our action plan will provide a framework to create a safer and more respectful environment for all.”

The White Ribbon charity campaigns to prevent violence against women and girls by encouraging active allyship from men and boys. The White Ribbon annual awareness day falls on 25 November and will be marked by events across the country and across Britain’s railway.

Lynne Elliot, White Ribbon UK CEO,said “Huge congratulations to TransPennine Express on becoming White Ribbon Accredited. It’s brilliant to see them joining other train companies in being proactive in tackling violence against women and girls. Their accreditation isn’t just a badge, it’s a commitment to action, backed by a clear plan to embed White Ribbon values across the organisation.

“We’re proud to be working with TransPennine Express and many other rail networks in the UK who are serious about making trains and stations safer for everyone. Everyone deserves to feel safe on their commute and TransPennine Express clearly agree. By standing together, we can ensure public spaces where respect and safety come as standard.”