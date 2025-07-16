Innovators invited to solve real-world rail challenges in latest Station Innovation Zone programme

Posted: 16 July 2025

SMEs can now apply to develop and trial tech tackling wet floors and interchange stress at Bristol Temple Meads.

Credit: Connected Places Catapult

Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator for transport and the built environment, has announced that applications are now open for the latest cohort of the Station Innovation Zone.

Now in its fourth year, the programme is a collaboration with Network Rail and funded by Innovate UK. It gives SMEs a chance to develop and test technologies aimed at improving passenger experience and station safety.

So far, the programme has supported 25 companies, with eight selected for live trials at Bristol Temple Meads station. This year, applicants are invited to respond to two challenges: station weather resilience and improving the interchange experience.

The weather resilience challenge focuses on predicting and reducing surface condensation and wet floors, which can cause slips and falls. Innovations should aim to reduce the use of matting and public safety announcements, while respecting the station’s heritage and ensuring accessibility.

The second challenge looks at easing the experience of interchanging passengers, particularly when platforms are changed at short notice. Solutions should help reduce rushing and anxiety by helping passengers feel calm, informed and prepared. Innovations could include physical interventions using light or sound, or digital tools such as augmented reality.

Up to eight companies will receive £4,000 each to develop trial plans. From these, up to three will be chosen for live trials at Bristol Temple Meads, receiving up to £45,000 for deployment. Participants will also get business and investment support, plus exposure at industry events.

Alan Peters, Rail Director at Connected Places Catapult, said:



“Large railway stations such as Bristol Temple Meads are critical interchanges for passengers, but can be a challenging environment for some people if they have to change platform at short notice. Station floors that become slippery in inclement weather represent another problematic issue to address, especially inside older buildings.

“We are keen to work closely with innovators who can present new ideas to reduce anxiety for passengers and improve conditions for people passing through the station and making onward connections. Our aim is that innovations chosen to be taken forward to trials can be developed into commercially successful propositions that benefit passengers in the UK and beyond.”

Brian Wortman, Senior Programme Manager at Network Rail, added:



“We’re very excited to launch another year of challenges as we continue to build on the success of the Station Innovation Zone.

“Working in collaboration with the wider industry, this year’s challenges provide SMEs with a platform to demonstrate their innovations and respond to issues that will provide real benefits to rail. Whether helping us find new ways to further reduce slipping hazards, or expand upon the latest passenger insights research to make rail travel more accessible, I’m confident that this year will offer more fresh perspectives on the art of the possible, and allow our teams at Temple Meads the opportunity to trial something truly novel.”

Previous participants highlighted the value of the programme. Haydon Bartlett-Tasker, Managing Director of CrossTech, said:



“Being part of the Station Innovation Zone was a fantastic experience. It gave us the opportunity to evolve our Escalate system in a complex, real-world station, complete with a passenger subway. Thanks to the programme, Escalate is now ready to support a wider network of stations, and we’re excited to scale up to more key locations in the coming months.”

Christian Kerrigan, founder of Co-You, praised the programme’s supportive environment:



“We wouldn’t have been able to access the rail market without the trial. It was a very supportive and engaged process.”

Applications close on Wednesday 24 September 2025 via the Connected Places Catapult website.