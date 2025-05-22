DfT and Catapult offer £1.8m in grants to boost UK transport sector innovation

Posted: 22 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Grants of up to £45k available for businesses and academics tackling transport decarbonisation, freight resilience, and emerging critical technologies.

Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator for transport and the built environment, has opened applications for the latest round of the Transport Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG), offering up to £45k per project to early-stage, high-risk R&D ventures.

Grants boosts UK transport innovation through targeted support

Funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered by Connected Places Catapult, TRIG has backed over 430 projects with £15.6 million in funding since its inception. This 11th year will see £1.8 million awarded to around 40 projects focused on transformative transport solutions.

The 2025 TRIG programme is accepting applications under three challenge areas:

Maritime decarbonisation – targeting clean energy solutions to meet maritime net zero goals.

Freight innovation – enhancing efficiency, resilience, and sustainability in multimodal freight systems.

Open call – for transport-related ideas beyond the targeted challenges but aligned with DfT priorities.

A new cross-cutting theme, critical technologies, spans all challenges. Projects using AI, robotics, drones, or quantum technology are strongly encouraged to apply.

“Innovation is integral to delivering a future-ready transport system,” said Aviation, Maritime & Security Minister Mike Kane. “Through the Transport Research and Innovation Grants, we’re backing brilliant ideas that have the power to transform how we move people and goods across the UK… supporting jobs, growing the economy and delivering our Plan for Change.”

Erika Lewis, CEO at Connected Places Catapult, added: “Innovation is vital to the future of Britain’s transport system… TRIG is an established way to nurture high-potential innovators by providing funding and expert support.”

Applicants will also benefit from specialist business support and networking opportunities. Submissions are open until Friday 20 June at the Catapult’s website: https://cp.catapult.org.uk/opportunity/transport-research-and-innovation-grants-2025/