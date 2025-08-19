Alstom opens first signalling competence centre in CIS to boost Kazakhstan’s railway safety and efficiency

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The Astana centre will develop advanced signalling solutions, train local engineers, and support Kazakhstan’s rail modernisation while linking with Alstom’s global innovation network.

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has inaugurated its first signalling competencies centre in the CIS region, located in Astana, Kazakhstan. The centre will support the digital transformation of Kazakhstan’s railway network through advanced signalling technologies and local engineering development.

“We are proud to open Alstom’s first signalling competence centre in the CIS region. This is an important step beyond our traditional businesses and focused on improving railway safety and efficiency. We are now producing signalling solutions in Kazakhstan and for Kazakhstan,” said Jérôme Boyet, Managing Director of Alstom for Western and Central Asia.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ramazan Sadyrkulov, Chief Engineer of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), and Jérôme Boyet. The new hub will provide high-quality technical support and customised signalling solutions tailored to KTZ’s operational requirements. It will also act as a training centre for Kazakhstani specialists, contributing to the localisation of expertise and reinforcing the national rail ecosystem.

“The opening of this centre is a direct result of the agreements reached between KTZ and Alstom during President Kassym-Jomart Tokaïev’s visit to France. We can see that the company is fulfilling its commitments, and KTZ is providing the necessary support,” noted Ramazan Sadyrkulov.

Alstom will recruit and train local engineers in software and system development, focusing on long-term capability building and deployment in Kazakhstan. The centre is equipped with Onvia Lock, Alstom’s interlocking technology, already implemented at 85 KTZ stations. It will concentrate on developing, adapting, and integrating signalling solutions, maintaining systems, modernising legacy assets, producing technical documentation, supporting certification in line with TR TS 003/2011, and training operational teams.

In addition to national projects, the centre will link with Alstom’s global innovation network, fostering collaboration with international experts, academic institutions, and public stakeholders to promote advanced rail technologies in Kazakhstan.

Active in Kazakhstan’s railway sector since 2010, Alstom employs over 1,300 people in the country. The company is central to national transport and infrastructure development, serving as the sole manufacturer of electric locomotives in Central Asia and the Caucasus. Alstom operates seven industrial sites across four cities, including a locomotive assembly plant in Astana and multiple service depots nationwide.

This initiative highlights Alstom’s commitment to digital rail solutions and the localisation of skills, supporting Kazakhstan’s ongoing railway modernisation and capacity-building objectives.