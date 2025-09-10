Government report unveils new effective railway suicide prevention measures

The new study study highlights effective railway suicide prevention methods, including staff support, safety improvements and initiatives to protect passengers nationwide.

Government-funded research published today, on World Suicide Prevention Day (10 September), outlines new railway suicide prevention measures, focusing on barriers, staff training and public awareness. The findings are part of wider reforms aimed at strengthening passenger safety under Great British Railways.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy and this research ensures we are doing everything possible to reduce the risks, support those in need and protect families from unimaginable loss on our railways.

We are committed to working with our partners across the rail industry, health services and charities to save lives and as we move towards Great British Railways, we’re putting passengers first and making rail travel safer for everyone.”

Key findings

The report found strong evidence that physical barriers can prevent rail suicides. Platform screen doors were shown to be highly effective in underground stations, while fencing along tracks demonstrated significant potential on the open rail network. International examples also reinforced the impact of responsible media reporting, the presence of security personnel in stations and surveillance systems on railway bridges and tracks.

Emerging technologies were also assessed, with early trials of AI-powered CCTV systems showing promise in identifying potential suicide attempts. Researchers recommend further real-world testing to establish their effectiveness across Britain’s network.

Staff training was a central theme in the study. Evidence showed that programmes equipping frontline staff to identify and intervene in suicide attempts increased confidence and preparedness. Trauma support training was also highly valued by staff, with many reporting reduced stress after dealing with difficult incidents.

Building on these discoveries, the government is now requiring all publicly owned train operators to provide frontline staff with regular suicide prevention training.

Louise McNally, Suicide and Trespass Prevention Lead at Network Rail, said: “Lives lost on the railway have a ripple effect, with tragedies touching everyone from the family and friends of victims to our colleagues who have to cope with the aftermath. That’s why we work together as an industry to provide training and physical improvements to the railway so we can respond effectively to people in distress.

Our partnership campaign with the Samaritans – Small Talk Saves Lives – encourages the public to help us in our efforts by reminding us that a simple conversation can be all it takes to interrupt suicidal thoughts. We can all play a vital role in saving lives and this research will help our efforts to make the railway safer.”

“Must continue to work together”

Over the past year, 2,284 life-saving interventions were recorded by British Transport Police, rail staff, local police and members of the public – an increase of 18% compared with the previous year.

Dave Brown, Head of Rail Programme at Samaritans, added: “At Samaritans, we welcome research into suicide on the rail as we know firsthand the devastating impact this can have on those working across the network. We fully support the need to train those working in the industry and encourage staff to attend our Managing Suicidal Contacts and Trauma Support training. Across the industry, we must continue to work together to ensure fewer people die by suicide on the railway.”

Anyone struggling with their mental health, or concerned about someone else, can contact Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find local support.