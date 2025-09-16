South Western Railway expands body-worn cameras as staff assaults rise

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 September 2025 | Global Railway Review |

South Western Railway expands body-worn cameras for frontline staff as violent incidents double, launching a bold campaign to deter abuse.

SWR warns of rising assaults on staff as body-worn cameras and a new poster campaign are rolled out. Credit: South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) has warned of an “unacceptable” rise in assaults and abuse against its frontline colleagues, as the operator expands the use of body-worn video cameras and launches a striking new poster campaign to help deter perpetrators.

So far this year, SWR has recorded more than two assaults every day across its network, including violent attacks and verbal threats. According to British Transport Police (BTP), the number of reported violent and public order offences on the railway has doubled between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

While some of the rise may be explained by improved reporting, SWR said the trend reflects similar increases in other public-facing sectors such as the NHS and retail. The impact on railway colleagues can be severe, with both physical and mental wellbeing affected, sometimes leading to staff absence and disruption to operations.

Jane Lupson, Safety and Security Director for South Western Railway, commented:

The rise in abuse directed against our colleagues, including daily assaults, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Keeping people safe on our railway is always our number one priority, not least our colleagues who serve our customers with care every day. The introduction of body-worn video cameras will help deter anyone thinking of abusing a colleague and help prosecute those who do. We hope this striking new campaign will remind potential perpetrators of the consequences of abuse, for colleagues and for them.”

Following an initial trial in 2021, body-worn video cameras have now been introduced across customer-facing roles such as train guards and gateline assistants. The cameras, activated by the wearer, also capture 30 seconds of footage before activation. As well as deterring anti-social behaviour, the footage provides valuable evidence for investigations and legal proceedings.

New poster campaign

To reinforce the message, SWR has unveiled a new poster campaign. Three posters depict intimidating incidents of abuse from the perspective of a colleague, captured on a body-worn video camera. While highlighting the real impact on staff, the campaign also shows perpetrators facing arrest, court, and ultimately prison.

SWR said the campaign has a dual purpose: to instil empathy for colleagues who face abuse, and to remind offenders that their actions can lead to serious criminal consequences.

Research published by the University of Cambridge, commissioned by the Rail Delivery Group and BTP, has suggested that the use of body-worn video cameras can reduce the likelihood of assault against the wearer by 47%.

The operator has also invested in a new colleague app to streamline incident reporting, with information shared directly with BTP.

By combining body-worn cameras with awareness campaigns, South Western Railway is taking a stand, making it clear that abuse against staff will not be tolerated.