Transport for London upgrades internal systems cutting manual work by 2,000 hours

Posted: 25 September 2025 | Global Railway Review |

TfL aims to modernise internal systems with a new platform, reducing manual workloads and ensuring secure legacy data migration.

Transport for London (TfL) has upgraded its internal systems with low-code and automation tools. The changes have saved more than 2,000 hours of manual work while strengthening data security and governance.

The deployment of Netcall’s Liberty platform has resulted in two key outcomes: the creation of a new Product Information Register (PIR) to improve visibility and compliance, and the large-scale migration of more than 20,000 files from an unstable legacy system. Together, these initiatives highlight how digital tools can deliver efficiency gains across public infrastructure.

TfL’s previous product management system was prone to frequent crashes and lacked an audit trail, creating compliance risks. The new PIR now serves as a single, secure platform for handling product applications, certificate generation and data management. Features include a public portal for manufacturers, a secure dashboard for engineers, automated workflows and a full audit trail to support compliance with S1011 standards.

Andy Gordon, Principal Engineering Leader, Engineering Delivery Optimisation at TfL, said:

The solution has improved efficiency, collaboration and compliance while creating opportunities for future enhancements and information sharing across the industry. It’s inspiring to see how technology can solve complex regulatory and operational challenges in large infrastructure organisations. The Liberty RPA migration has transformed what was once Transport for London’s biggest concern into a non-issue. The track engineering team now has confidence in their data security with routine backups and a supported system, allowing them to focus on their core engineering work, rather than worrying about potential data loss.”

To address the legacy risk, TfL used Netcall’s Liberty RPA to migrate thousands of critical files from an unsupported system. The automation replicated user journeys, extracted files and preserved metadata – a process that removed the need for manual intervention while ensuring continuity and preventing data loss.

Giuseppe Bomboi, Head of Key Account Management at Netcall, said:

By embracing automation through our low-code platform, TfL has created flexible, future-proofed solutions that solve real operational challenges. The automated data migration eliminated thousands of hours of manual effort, while the new product register enhances governance and collaboration. It also shows how sharing best practices across the rail sector can accelerate innovation and operational excellence. Together, these systems give TfL the tools to adapt quickly, innovate confidently, and continue improving services for years to come.”