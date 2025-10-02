Manchester transport to help people with spinal cord injuries when travelling

Posted: 2 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Back Up and Alstom partnered with Manchester transport operators to deliver a City Skills course helping people with spinal cord injuries travel confidently and independently.

Back Up Trust City Skills, Manchester. Credit: Alstom

Back Up, a national spinal cord injury charity, has partnered with Alstom and Manchester transport operators to deliver a new City Skills course. The training programme supports people with spinal cord injuries to build confidence and independence when travelling in busy urban environments.

The five-day residential course brought participants together to explore public transport, try new activities, and share their lived experiences of accessibility with transport providers. A special Transport Focus Day allowed participants to travel by train and on Transport for Greater Manchester’s (TfGM) Bee Network buses, meeting directly with operators to highlight what works, what still needs to change, and how the industry can better meet the needs of disabled passengers.

Gaynor Stewart, Head of Customer Service Delivery at Alstom, said: “At Alstom, we believe that accessible transport is not just a legal requirement – it’s a social imperative. Supporting Back Up’s Manchester City Skills course through our Community Project Fund reflects our commitment to empowering people with spinal cord injuries to travel confidently and independently.”

She added: “Seeing participants engage directly with our teams and share their lived experiences has been invaluable. It’s helped us better understand the barriers they face and inspired us to keep improving our services. We’re proud to stand alongside Back Up in driving meaningful change for disabled passengers across the UK.”

Alstom supported the course through its annual Community Project Fund, which funds initiatives across the UK and Ireland that deliver social and environmental value for local communities.

During the course, participants learned a wide range of practical skills, from navigating stations and boarding trains safely to problem-solving when faced with unexpected barriers. They also observed adaptations that make a real difference, such as improved step-free access, better staff training, accessible toilets, and clearer passenger information. These experiences helped participants feel more prepared for future travel and more confident tackling everyday journeys.

“This course has been a huge step forward for Back Up and the people we support. Accessible transport is essential for independence, and this week gave participants the chance to both gain new skills and share their experiences directly with train and bus companies,” said Melanie Burnside, Services Manager at Back Up.

She added: “This is a brand-new course for Manchester and would not have been possible without the support of the companies involved, including Avanti West Coast, the Bee Network, and particularly our principal partner Alstom. We’ve seen participants grow in confidence every single day, and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

All Bee Network buses in Greater Manchester meet legal accessibility standards. New zero-emission electric buses provide enhanced accessibility features including two wheelchair spaces, audiovisual announcements, and a hearing induction loop. Upgrades to other buses in the region are ongoing.

All Metrolink trams and tram stops are also accessible for wheelchair users, with TfGM working closely with Network Rail, Northern, and the Government to improve step-free access at railway stations across Greater Manchester.

The Manchester City Skills course was held between Monday 1 and Saturday 6 September 2025, providing participants with valuable skills and experiences to improve their independence when using public transport.