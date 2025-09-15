Alstom Widnes facility welcomes first passenger service as UK Railtours charter visits site

Posted: 15 September 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom’s Widnes Transport Technology Centre hosted its first-ever passenger service with UK Railtours, showcasing train modernisation projects, heritage carriages and industry innovation.

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has welcomed the first passenger service into its Widnes modernisation facility. On Saturday 6 September 2025, a UK Railtours charter, The Industria Ditat, visited the 13,000 m² Alstom Transport Technology Centre as it travelled between Hertfordshire and North Wales. The Latin phrase ‘Industria Ditat’ translates as ‘Industry Enriches’ and is the motto of the Cheshire town of Widnes.

“Welcoming our first-ever passenger service to Widnes was a proud moment for the entire team based here. The visit by UK Railtours not only showcased the scale and capability of our Transport Technology Centre, but it also celebrated the passion and heritage that drive our work every day,” said John Clerk, Widnes Head of Operations and Parts at Alstom.

The charter train, numbered 1Z15, was hauled by GB Railfreight locomotives 57303 and 60087 and arrived at Widnes around 10:30am. It was met by Mark McGrath and Tony Whitehead from Alstom’s Central Operations team, who ensured the train’s safe arrival. The service entered the facility on the arrival and departure line, parking behind a newly refurbished unit. Passengers were able to observe the facility and capture rare footage of operations. After an hour on site, 1Z15 departed via Ditton Sidings to Ditton East Junction, continuing to Glan Conwy Freight Depot before returning to Watford Junction along the West Coast Main Line.

Alstom’s Widnes facility milestones and modernisation projects

Opened in 2017, Alstom’s Widnes facility is the UK’s largest and most sophisticated centre for train modernisation. The site combines vast size with digital expertise, making it ideal for intercity and commuter trains. Recent projects include a £117 million refurbishment of Avanti West Coast’s Class 390 Pendolino fleet, the largest fleet upgrade in UK history, and a £25 million renewal of South Western Railway’s Class 458 trains.

John Clerk added, “Seeing rail enthusiasts engage with our site from the train was a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and the exciting journey ahead.” Passengers travelled in heritage Mark 2 and Mark 3 carriages provided by Eastern Rail Services, all originally built at Alstom’s Derby Litchurch Lane Works.

In lieu of an access fee, UK Railtours made donations to Halton Haven Hospice and Widnes Foodbank. Liz Morris, Managing Director at UK Railtours, said, “UK Railtours is tremendously grateful for all the assistance they received from Alstom to make this unique charter train possible. The professionalism of the Alstom team was second to none, and ensured the safe and smooth operation of the train. To be able to offer such unusual ‘rare track’ charter services to fascinating industrial locations to our enthusiast passengers is a great opportunity to enhance our diverse range of trains. It also allowed them to see and experience the continued evolution of our proud railway history in this 200th anniversary year, which Alstom is such a major part.”

She continued, “UK Railtours wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the fantastic team at Alstom, and our friends at GB Railfreight and Eastern Rail Services, who collaborated to make this special day possible. We look forward to bringing more exciting exploration opportunities to our passengers in future and would be delighted to work with Alstom again.”

One passenger on the railtour was Ken Davies, recently retired as Alstom’s Movements Manager after 50 years in Britain’s railways. He observed the site with pride and was reminded of his contributions to its establishment in 2017. Earlier in the year, a Class 08 locomotive was named in his honour.

September 2025 also marks the 200th anniversary of the modern railway. Alstom celebrated Railway 200 in August with The Greatest Gathering at Derby Litchurch Lane Works, welcoming 40,000 visitors and raising funds for charity. Ken Davies’ Class 08 locomotive played a key role in moving exhibits, while Avanti West Coast’s refurbished Class 390 Pendolino trains were displayed, highlighting the scale and impact of Alstom’s modernisation work at Widnes.

The visit of The Industria Ditat represents both a milestone for the Widnes facility and a celebration of Britain’s railway heritage. It demonstrates the facility’s capabilities, the collaboration between industry partners, and the engagement of railway enthusiasts in experiencing modernisation operations firsthand.