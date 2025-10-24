Alstom and FGC unveil first train for new express rail link to Barcelona-El Prat Airport

Posted: 24 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom and FGC have revealed the first train for the new Barcelona-El Prat Airport express link, set to launch between 2026 and 2027.

Cristina Andériz, Carles Ruiz, Pilar Díaz, Silvia Paneque i Sureda, Salvador Illa, Leopoldo Maestu Miedes, Isabel García Ripoll, Alicia Valle and Gracia Lacabex. Credit: Alstom

Alstom and Catalan rail operator Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) have presented the first of ten new electric trains for the future express link between central Barcelona and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN). The new service, operated by FGC Mobilitat, is expected to launch between late 2026 and early 2027, offering a journey time of just over 20 minutes.

The presentation took place in Barcelona with the President of the Government of Catalonia, Salvador Illa; the Catalan Minister for Territory, Sílvia Paneque i Sureda; the President of FGC, Carles Ruiz Novella; and the President of Alstom Spain and Portugal, Leopoldo Maestu Miedes. The new line will connect the city centre with both airport terminals, running every 15 minutes along a 22.7-kilometre route with nine stations: Sant Andreu, Sagrera, El Clot, Passeig de Gràcia, Sants, Bellvitge, El Prat, Airport T-2, and Airport T-1.

Static and dynamic testing of the first train is underway at Alstom’s industrial site in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, near Barcelona. Certification tests will be conducted on the General Interest Railway Network and will include traction, braking, dynamic behaviour, signalling, and telecommunications.

Trains designed for airport travel

The new Coradia Stream trains have been specifically designed for airport travel, with ample luggage space and wider corridors for easier movement. Developed and built at Alstom’s Santa Perpètua de Mogoda site, the trains feature advanced signalling, safety systems, and passenger information technologies to ensure comfort, accessibility, and efficiency.

Each five-car train will have ten doors on each side, a total of 202 seats (197 fixed, seven folding, and two for passengers with reduced mobility), and a maximum capacity of 656 passengers. To enhance accessibility, the trains will include audible door signals and coloured lighting indicators, with green lights for door opening and red for closing, assisting passengers with hearing impairments.

Passenger information will be displayed on 20 panoramic screens across the train (four per car), supplemented by nine additional screens showing airport flight information, including real-time departure and arrival data. For passengers waiting on platforms, each train will feature 12 exterior LED screens: two front-facing and ten on the sides.

Accessibility has been a key design focus. The trains will provide step-free access from the platform, automatic ramps at doors near the reduced mobility area, and two designated spaces for passengers with reduced mobility. These cars will also feature an adapted toilet with an electric door, as well as two multifunctional spaces for items such as bicycles or luggage trolleys.

Sustainable and efficient design

Alstom and FGC have prioritised sustainability and energy efficiency throughout the project. The trains were developed using eco-design principles, including the responsible selection of raw materials, energy-efficient traction systems, and high recyclability at the end of their service life. The ergonomic design, reliability, and low life-cycle cost of the Coradia Stream fleet are expected to make it a key contributor to sustainable urban mobility, helping to reduce congestion and CO₂ emissions in the Barcelona area.

The Coradia series benefits from more than three decades of continuous innovation, with more than 4,000 trains operating in 12 countries including Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Canada. The platform offers flexible green traction solutions such as battery and hydrogen propulsion for non-electrified routes.

Maintenance and depot facilities

In April, construction began on a new maintenance depot at Alstom’s Santa Perpètua de Mogoda site, which will service the new fleet for 15 years. Covering 3,500 square metres, the depot will include two maintenance tracks, auxiliary workshops, a warehouse, staff facilities, and project offices. The facility will also have a rail connection to the Adif railway network, supporting integration with Spain’s wider rail infrastructure.

The maintenance complex spans a total area of 12 hectares and includes the construction of new road access, a track yard, segregated factory access routes, and an auxiliary services workshop. Additional facilities will include a third auxiliary track with wheel-turning equipment, a train washing tunnel, and a traction substation to support new track sections.

Completion of the depot is expected by spring 2026, ensuring it is operational ahead of the service launch later that year or in early 2027.

Advancing Catalonia’s public transport network

The project represents a major step forward in Catalonia’s efforts to expand sustainable mobility and improve access to Barcelona-El Prat Airport. The new service will significantly enhance passenger convenience by offering a frequent, fast, and reliable connection between the city and the airport terminals.

The collaboration between Alstom and FGC underlines the region’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in public transport. The introduction of the Coradia Stream trains and the establishment of the new maintenance depot reinforce Barcelona’s position as a leader in sustainable urban mobility.

The service is expected to reduce car traffic on key access routes to the airport, providing both environmental and economic benefits. As part of a wider regional strategy to modernise Catalonia’s rail infrastructure, the project aims to strengthen multimodal connectivity across the metropolitan area and support long-term growth in passenger volumes at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

By combining cutting-edge design, passenger comfort, and environmental responsibility, Alstom and FGC’s new airport link is set to transform how residents and visitors travel between Barcelona and its international gateway, helping to shape a more connected and sustainable future for the region.