Alstom and Avanti West Coast create moving poppy tribute across UK rail network for Remembrance Day

0 SHARES

Posted: 11 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom, Avanti West Coast, the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland collaborated on a travelling poppy wreath to honour veterans and raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has partnered with Avanti West Coast, the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland to create a travelling poppy wreath ahead of Remembrance Day. The tribute was transported from Glasgow to London on a specially decorated train, highlighting the railway’s historic connection to the Armed Forces and encouraging donations to the Poppy Appeal, which supports serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The wreath was created by veterans, reservists and volunteers from the Cheshire East Poppy Appeal and Avanti West Coast. It travelled aboard a Pendolino, Class 390 built by Alstom and named ‘Unknown Soldier’, departing Glasgow Central at 08:00 on Friday 7 November. The cab ends were wrapped in a poppy design at Alstom’s Glasgow Traincare Centre, also known as Polmadie Depot, which maintains and cleans up to 17 Pendolinos every day with over 100 staff.

A bagpiper sent off the train, and it made stops at 13 stations along the West Coast Main Line, where veterans greeted the service and presented posies of poppies. Armed Forces personnel, past and present, with connections to the railway or the charity, travelled on board alongside representatives from Alstom and British Transport Police.

Join our free webinar: Rail cyber-security in a time of technological and regulatory transformation Join our expert panel, including speakers from Nokia and Siemens Mobility, to explore the critical convergence of cybersecurity and 5G rail comms. Date: 3 Dec | Time: 15:00 GMT REGISTER NOW TO SECURE YOUR SPOT <<< Can’t attend live? No worries – register to receive the recording post-event.

At London Euston, the train was welcomed by a party including representatives from Network Rail. The wreath, representing tributes from colleagues and supporters along the route, was carried to the station’s memorial during a procession and laid as part of a service hosted by a local chaplain. A replica wreath was later laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Siobhan Lennine, Project Manager at Alstom’s Glasgow Traincare Centre, said: “My time in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) instilled in me discipline, resilience and a deep respect for teamwork – qualities that continue to shape how I lead projects at Alstom today. The mindset of service and pride in doing things right is something I carry with me every day. It’s incredibly meaningful to be part of Avanti West Coast’s Poppy Train tribute for Remembrance Day.”

She added: “The gesture of collecting posies at each station to form a wreath between Glasgow and London is a beautiful symbol of unity and remembrance – showing how every community along the route plays a role in honouring those who served. It’s also a poignant reminder of the railway’s historic connection to the Armed Forces. I’m proud to be part of a company that recognises and supports veterans through initiatives like Alstom’s Armed Forces Network. These groups provide a vital space for connection and support and reinforce that our communities are stronger together.”

Dean Duthie, Engineering and Infrastructure Director at Avanti West Coast, who served eight years in the military, said: “We’re proud to be joining the Royal British Legion and industry partners to recognise the railway’s connection with the Armed Forces. Bringing together veterans, serving personnel and communities local to our route through this poignant initiative is especially pertinent as the UK marks 200 years of the modern railway. This Pendolino will also act as a lasting and moving reminder of remembrance across the West Coast.”

He continued: “I’m incredibly proud of our employees, including Armed Forces personnel past and present, for their efforts to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed while raising vital funds for the Poppy Appeal.”

Polmadie Depot, located around two miles south-east of Glasgow Central, celebrated its 150th anniversary on 12 October 2025, opening to the public for the first time in 25 years. The site remains central to Avanti West Coast operations and continues to maintain the fleet of Alstom-built Class 390 Pendolinos, supporting both operational excellence and community initiatives like the Poppy Train.