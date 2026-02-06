Smarter trams for safer urban travel with Alstom’s innovative driver assistance systems

Posted: 6 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom’s ODAS and COMPAS systems provide proactive safety support for tram drivers, helping prevent accidents and ensuring smoother journeys in busy city environments.

Flexity tram in Brussels, Belgium, departing from the depot of the customer STIB (Société des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles). Credit: Alstom

Urban trams navigate complex streets where pedestrians, cyclists, and cars share tight spaces. Every moment counts, and safety is paramount. Traditional measures can only go so far, leaving operators seeking advanced support to prevent accidents and protect passengers.

Alstom has responded with ODAS (Obstacle Detection Assistance System) and COMPAS (Collision Prevention Assistance System). Introduced in 2017, ODAS was the world’s first homologated obstacle detection system for trams. Using stereo vision cameras and predictive mapping, it continuously monitors the tracks ahead, detecting pedestrians, vehicles, or debris. If a hazard appears, the system alerts the driver and can apply gentle braking to avoid collisions, keeping the operator in control while adding a safety layer.

COMPAS builds on this foundation with overspeed prevention. By knowing the tram’s location and track geometry, it ensures safe speeds through curves and complex sections. Together, ODAS and COMPAS reduce derailments, rear-end collisions, and accidents in busy urban environments.

Designed for flexibility, these systems can be retrofitted onto existing fleets or installed on new light rail vehicles, including non-Alstom trams. They empower drivers, maintain passenger comfort, and support cities aiming for zero accidents.

As public transport networks grow and urban streets become more congested, smarter tram systems like Alstom’s offer proactive, reliable, and adaptable safety solutions. By thinking ahead, these technologies protect lives and set a new benchmark for intelligent urban mobility.