European rail sector sets joint plan for future growth

Posted: 12 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

CER and UNIFE have signed a joint declaration in Brussels outlining priorities for investment, innovation and cross border integration across Europe’s railway system.

Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) and The European Rail Supply Industry Association (UNIFE) have reaffirmed their shared commitment to the long term development plan of Europe’s railway system through a Joint Declaration signed on 2 February 2026 in Brussels.

The declaration establishes common priorities for operators and the rail supply industry, setting out a coordinated strategy for the transformation of the European rail network. As organisations responsible for operating, maintaining and supplying the system, CER and UNIFE have positioned themselves as custodians of the railway’s future, with a focus on safety, capacity growth, seamless cross border services and cost efficiency.

A central element of the declaration is the call for substantial investment in infrastructure and research and development. The sector argues that, in the face of intensifying competition and urgent modernisation needs, adequate EU funding and strong political backing are essential to deliver on European objectives. These include the creation of a European high speed rail network, enhanced military mobility and the continent wide deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System.

The EU rail ecosystem contributes an estimated 247 billion euros to GDP and supports more than three million jobs. According to the joint declaration, rail sits at the intersection of clean mobility, industrial competitiveness, territorial cohesion and defence resilience. The sector underlines that rail is uniquely positioned to help Europe meet its emissions reduction targets while strengthening connectivity and economic performance.

UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe stated that rail is the only transport mode capable of achieving Europe’s climate, defence, innovation and growth objectives simultaneously. He emphasised that the supply industry and operators have chosen to define their own direction through a shared vision that reflects sector expertise.

CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola highlighted that Europe’s railways stand ready to deliver a safer and more competitive system for both passengers and freight customers. With approximately eight billion passenger journeys annually and a significant share of freight traffic supporting the European economy, he stressed that close cooperation with EU institutions will be critical.

The declaration calls for deeper collaboration with the European institutions, including the European Union Agency for Railways and Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, to ensure harmonised standards, innovation and effective policy implementation.

By presenting a united front, CER and UNIFE aim to ensure that Europe’s railway system evolves in a coordinated manner, strengthening resilience, enhancing interoperability and reinforcing the sector’s strategic importance to the continent’s future.