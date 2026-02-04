European rail CEOs set 2026 priorities at CER Brussels Assembly

Posted: 4 February 2026 | Global Railway Review |

Rail leaders in Brussels agreed CER’s 2026 strategy, new leadership appointments, expanded membership and key positions on EU policy.

Rail CEOs from across Europe met in Brussels for the General Assembly of the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER), setting the association’s strategic direction and priorities for 2026.

The gathering brought together senior industry leaders to agree priorities aimed at strengthening Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and connectivity through rail, alongside new leadership appointments and key policy positions.

Key priorities include securing strong EU funding for rail in the next Multiannual Financial Framework, reinforcing Europe’s Military Mobility framework, and supporting implementation of the European High Speed Rail Plan. Members highlighted the need for progress on financing, permitting, industrial capacity and cross-border coordination to accelerate delivery.

The programme also places emphasis on advancing digital rail technologies such as ERTMS, with a focus on cost efficiency and realistic deployment across Europe’s network.

Rail freight featured prominently, with members calling for action to tackle structural market pressures and protect rail’s competitiveness in intermodal logistics.

Alongside these flagship priorities, CER will continue work on ticketing and passenger rights, climate and energy policy, cost efficiency, and the rollout of the EU’s new framework for railway infrastructure capacity management.

CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola said: “Europe’s railways are united behind a clear agenda for 2026. Strong funding, digital transformation, military mobility and high speed rail are all essential to building a more resilient, competitive and sustainable Europe. Today’s decisions show a sector ready to work together, with partners and with EU institutions to deliver the rail system Europe needs.”

New leadership appointments

The General Assembly appointed four new members to the CER Management Committee: Jean Castex, Chairman and CEO of SNCF Group; Henrik Dahlin, CEO of Green Cargo AB and Deputy Chairman of ASTOC, serving as a consultative member; Miroslav Garaj, Director General of ŽSR; and Tomáš Tóth, Director General of Správa železnic, joining as Vice Chair.

CER also welcomed two new member organisations. Línea Figueras Perpignan S.A. (LFP), operator of the Perpignan to Figueres cross-border high speed line including the El Pertús tunnel, brings expertise in international infrastructure management. Network Rail, Great Britain’s national infrastructure manager, also joins, widening CER’s representation across Europe.

Policy focus: Military Mobility and vehicle authorisation

Members approved two new CER policy papers in line with the newly agreed priorities.

On Military Mobility, CER welcomed the 2025 Military Package as a major step towards a “Military Schengen”, while setting out recommendations to ensure the proposed Regulation can be implemented effectively by the rail sector. These include the need for greater clarity on compensation arrangements under the emergency framework, refinement of how the Solidarity Pool would operate, and careful consideration of the expanded powers proposed for the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA).

On Vehicle Authorisation, CER proposed reforms to make the ERA process faster, more efficient and less costly, ensuring approvals do not exceed five months, a critical requirement for new rolling stock and retrofits such as FRMCS and Digital Automatic Coupling.

Streamlining the process, CER argues, will increase rolling stock availability and reduce time to market across Europe’s rail system.