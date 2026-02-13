Alstom deepens Stilfold partnership to advance lightweight steel train components

Posted: 13 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom and Swedish start-up Stilfold expand collaboration to scale origami-inspired steel technology, targeting lighter, lower-carbon and more cost-effective train structures.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has deepened its collaboration with Swedish start-up Stilfold following the successful completion of a pilot project exploring advanced steel forming techniques for rail applications.

Announced on 12 February 2026, the partnership will now move into a broader evaluation phase to determine how Stilfold’s curve-bending methodology can be applied to a wider range of train components and structural assemblies. The initiative forms part of Alstom’s wider innovation strategy to improve material efficiency, reduce embodied carbon and enhance product competitiveness.

Stilfold’s manufacturing process is based on bending and folding steel sheets in a precisely controlled, origami-inspired sequence. By replacing conventional cutting and welding-intensive fabrication with formed geometries, the method reduces raw material consumption while maintaining, and in some cases enhancing, structural performance.

According to Alstom Sweden, the pilot validated the technology’s technical feasibility across several component categories. The results indicate potential for significant weight optimisation, simplified assembly processes and reduced energy use during manufacturing.

Compared with traditional fabrication methods, Stilfold-based structures require less processing, including reduced welding operations. This lowers both energy demand and associated emissions, while also supporting improved structural integrity through optimised load distribution in folded geometries. The lighter assemblies also offer downstream operational benefits, including improved energy efficiency during service.

In the next phase, the partners will assess additional existing components within Alstom’s portfolio to identify where the greatest impact can be achieved. Evaluation criteria will include weight reduction potential, manufacturability, lifecycle carbon performance and cost efficiency.

The collaboration aligns with Alstom’s innovation ecosystem development in Sweden and across Europe. Through its Innovation Station in Sweden and partnerships with universities, research centres and industrial start-ups, the company continues to explore scalable technologies that contribute to lower-emission rolling stock and more resource-efficient production models.