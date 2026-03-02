Maritime opens Northampton strategic rail freight interchange in £80m investment milestone

Posted: 2 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Maritime Transport unveils new rail connected logistics hub at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, boosting capacity, connectivity and low carbon freight across the UK supply chain.

Maritime Transport has officially opened its Strategic Rail Freight Interchange at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, marking a significant expansion of rail-connected logistics capacity in the Midlands.

The opening ceremony, held on 27 February 2026, welcomed Lord Peter Hendy alongside representatives from SEGRO, local authorities and industry stakeholders. The event recognised the delivery of one of the UK’s largest new rail-served logistics hubs.

Moving freight from road to rail remains one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions across the supply chain.”

Maritime’s ninth rail freight terminal has been delivered through an investment of more than £80 million by SEGRO. The 17-acre open access facility provides direct northbound and southbound connections to the West Coast Main Line via the Northampton loop. It can handle the UK’s longest and heaviest freight trains, operate up to 16 services per day and store more than 2,500 TEU.

Strengthening rail freight connectivity

The interchange was integrated into the national rail network in 2025. Later that year, a five-day-a-week intermodal service was launched linking Northampton with DP World Southampton. The service became the first to operate across the reinstated Oxford to Bletchley section of East West Rail, creating a new east-west freight corridor across central England.

Additional services are planned as part of a phased expansion, with further inland links to major deep-sea ports and UK freight interchanges. Located adjacent to Junction 15 of the M1, the 600-acre development sits within the logistics golden triangle and can reach around 90 per cent of the UK population within four hours by road.

Alongside rail investment, Maritime highlighted its zero-emission road strategy. Four electric heavy goods vehicles were displayed under its Maritime ZERO division. As a lead partner in the government-backed Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator programme, the company is deploying more than 50 electric HGVs and developing one of the UK’s largest privately operated charging networks for heavy vehicles.

John Williams, Executive Chairman of Maritime Transport, said: “Moving freight from road to rail remains one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions across the supply chain. Since 2019, we have invested more than £100 million in developing our rail terminal network, with further investment planned to increase national capacity and strengthen connectivity between the UK’s major ports and inland markets.”

Lord Hendy added that the facility represents a strong vote of confidence in rail freight and supports ambitions within forthcoming rail reform legislation to grow the sector.

Network Rail’s Route Director West Coast South, Gary Walsh, said the project demonstrates how collaboration can unlock sustainable transport opportunities and support lower-carbon supply chains.

