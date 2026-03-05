Alstom secures Quito metro signalling maintenance contract

Posted: 5 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alstom will deliver preventive and corrective signalling maintenance for Quito Metro Line 1 under a $27 million contract running for four years.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has signed a contract valued at $27 million to provide preventive and corrective maintenance of the signalling system on Line 1 of the Quito Metro.

The agreement will run for 48 months, with work scheduled to begin in March 2026. Alongside maintenance activities, the contract also covers obsolescence management and potential upgrades to the system infrastructure.

Alstom previously designed and implemented the CITYFLO 350 signalling system used on the metro line. The technology enables reliable and efficient train operations across the network and supports the high frequency service required for urban metro systems.

Supporting safe and reliable metro operations

Line 1 of the Quito Metro provides a key transport corridor for the Ecuadorian capital, connecting neighbourhoods across the city and helping reduce travel times while supporting more sustainable urban mobility.

Maintaining the signalling system is essential for safe and reliable operations, as it functions as the operational control backbone of the railway. Through the new contract, Alstom will undertake regular inspections, system monitoring and rapid corrective interventions to prevent service interruptions.

The company will also work to ensure high availability of the control systems while improving operational reliability and passenger experience. Local technical teams will be involved in the project, supporting job creation, knowledge transfer and professional training within Ecuador’s rail sector.

Bernard Peille, Vice President for Latin America at Alstom, said the agreement strengthens the company’s presence in the country and highlights Ecuador’s strategic importance for the business.

“When signalling works properly, the trains run safely and on time, just like when your brain is working well, you walk down the street safely, without even thinking about it.”

Across Latin America, Alstom has extensive experience maintaining and modernising signalling systems, with more than 6,000km of signalled lines and over 2,000 onboard systems currently in operation.