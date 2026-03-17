Siemens delivers first Nordic ATO over ETCS mainline trial in Finland

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Posted: 17 March 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Siemens Mobility demonstrates automated train operation on ETCS mainline in Finland, marking a milestone in digital rail and improved capacity, safety and efficiency.

Credit: Siemens

Siemens Mobility has successfully demonstrated the Nordic region’s first automated train operation using European Train Control System Level 2 combined with Automatic Train Operation on a mainline route in Finland.

The trial took place on the 19 kilometre section between Juurikorpi and Hamina, using a modernised train owned by Pääkaupunkiseudun Junakalusto Oy and operated by VR-Yhtymä Oyj. The demonstration marks a key milestone in the digitalisation of Finland’s railway infrastructure.

Advancing automated rail operations

The test runs showcased semi automated train operation at Grade of Automation 2, delivering precise stopping accuracy within 30 to 80 centimetres from speeds of up to 100 km/h. The system also demonstrated smooth acceleration and controlled braking, highlighting the stability and repeatability of automated operations under real world conditions.

By combining ETCS Level 2 with ATO, the system enables continuous supervision of train movement while automating key operational functions such as acceleration, coasting and braking. This integration improves punctuality, optimises traffic flow and enhances energy efficiency.

Marc Ludwig, CEO Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, said the demonstration represents a major step in modernising Finland’s rail network and supports more efficient and sustainable operations.

The project forms part of Finland’s Digirail programme, led by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, which aims to introduce ETCS nationwide and replace legacy signalling systems. Siemens Mobility has secured contracts to equip trains with onboard systems and modernise infrastructure using its Signaling X platform.

The first commercial section of the Tampere to Pori Rauma line is scheduled to be operational by 2029, supporting improved safety, capacity and reliability across the network.