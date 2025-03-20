CER welcomes EU’s recognition of rail’s role in enhancing European defence readiness and mobility

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 March 2025 | |

CER supports the EU’s focus on rail for military mobility and urges investment in infrastructure to strengthen defence capabilities and economic growth.

The Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) has welcomed the European Commission’s recognition of rail’s crucial role in EU defence and readiness, as outlined in the White Paper for European Defence Readiness 2030, published on 19 March. This paper highlights ways to better coordinate national defence spending and strategy, including a EUR 150 billion budget under the Security and Action for Europe (SAFE) Regulation to address urgent priorities like military mobility.

Military mobility, a key focus, involves an EU-wide network of transport corridors for rapid movement of troops and military equipment across the EU and partner countries. Railways are integral to this network, supporting the strategic aim to enhance security and defence. CER’s long-standing advocacy for dual-use transport assets, including specialised rolling stock, aligns with this emphasis. Railways are critical for providing efficient, high-capacity, sustainable, and secure transport for military convoys, thus strengthening EU defence logistics.

CER supports the Commission’s call to simplify and streamline regulations to ensure interoperability and prioritise armed forces’ access to transport facilities. This is essential for the seamless integration of rail into defence logistics.

Moreover, CER urges investment in rail infrastructure and rolling stock to guarantee the EU’s resilience and readiness for both civilian and military needs. Strengthening rail systems is essential to ensure a robust defence capability, alongside societal and economic growth.

CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola stated: “Railways are the backbone of our defence logistics, capable of efficiently transporting military assets and supporting our strategic objectives. The same infrastructure works in peacetime for our economy, promoting growth and competitiveness. We welcome the Commission’s recognition of the essential role of rail and stand ready to contribute to the collective effort to enhance EU defence and readiness.”