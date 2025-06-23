Industry leaders back UK infrastructure strategy but call for long-term delivery and joined-up planning

Posted: 23 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

The government’s new infrastructure plan receives industry praise, but experts urge coordination, continuity, and clear delivery to realise its potential.

The UK Government has launched a sweeping 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy, setting out a £725 billion investment plan designed to address the country’s deteriorating public infrastructure and drive long-term economic growth. The strategy, published on 19 June 2025, has drawn widespread support from across the transport, engineering and infrastructure sectors, though industry figures warn that delivery, stability and coordination will be critical if the plan is to succeed.

Unveiled by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, the strategy outlines how public funding will be deployed across a range of sectors, from health and education to transport and housing, to renew critical infrastructure and provide certainty for investors.

Industry figures from across the infrastructure landscape responded positively to the announcement, while also cautioning that strong implementation will be key to ensuring that the government’s ambitions translate into real-world impact.

Joined-up approach needed for sustainable transport investment

Ann Gordon, UK & Ireland Market Director, Transport at Ramboll, emphasised that strategic investment in transport would play a vital role in achieving a more resilient and sustainable UK. She welcomed the government’s commitment but called for a more holistic, integrated approach across related sectors.

“Transport infrastructure will have a vital role to play in the UK’s development as a more sustainable, resilient, and liveable society,” she said.

“It’s pleasing to see the funding commitments announced in the government’s recent Spending Review followed up so swiftly by this forward-looking infrastructure strategy.

A joined-up, strategic approach that encourages collaboration and open dialogue between industry and government will be essential if we are to avoid repeating past missteps and maximise the value of these investments.”

She also urged the government to align investment in transport with other areas such as housing, flood management and energy, saying that doing so would be “crucial to success.”

Chris Ball, UK & Ireland President of AtkinsRéalis, also welcomed the long-term clarity offered by the strategy and the opportunity it presents for place-based regeneration. He noted that the scale of renewal required across the UK demands new ways of working, including wider use of digital tools, better planning processes and stronger collaboration.

“This is a comprehensive plan for renewal, regeneration and growth: upgrading ageing networks and buildings, strengthening resilience to extreme weather, and delivering the new infrastructure needed to unlock growth across the country,” he said.

“There is much opportunity to deliver better outcomes for people, place and communities.”

Ball highlighted that the certainty provided by the plan, along with efforts to attract private finance and streamline planning, could make a real difference, provided delivery mechanisms are effective.

Rail industry welcomes long-awaited long-term vision

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) welcomed the strategy, especially the government’s decision to publish a pipeline of infrastructure projects in July, a move RIA has long called for. Chief Executive Darren Caplan said this visibility would be crucial for long-term planning in the rail supply chain.

“RIA has been a longstanding campaigner for a long-term plan for rail investment, enhancements and rolling stock, so today’s government announcement is extremely welcome,” he said.

“We particularly welcome the willingness to look at private investment models, including public-private partnerships.”

Caplan added that coordination with existing work from Network Rail and devolved transport authorities will be essential to maximise impact, while also noting the potential role of rail in enabling the energy transition and digital connectivity across the UK.

Richard Risdon, Executive Board Director and Regional Managing Director for UK and Europe at Mott MacDonald, offered a note of caution, urging the government to adopt a long-term mindset and ensure that future administrations remain committed to the full 10-year delivery window.

“The government has demonstrated that it understands improving the UK’s infrastructure is vital to increasing productivity and driving positive economic, social and environmental outcomes,” he said.

“It is critical now that the government ensures the plan is built to last and transcends politics, so future governments see through the whole 10 years.”

He added that industry, too, must demonstrate confidence and capability to attract private capital and develop the workforce needed to deliver.

While the strategy has been broadly welcomed as a necessary and overdue response to the UK’s infrastructure challenges, there is a shared recognition across the industry that success will depend on consistent delivery, coordination between sectors, and long-term political will.

As the government prepares to publish its infrastructure pipeline next month, stakeholders will be watching closely not just for the fine print but for signs that delivery will match ambition.