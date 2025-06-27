RIA honours outstanding UK rail suppliers at 2025 RISE Awards in London celebration

Posted: 27 June 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

UK rail’s top suppliers were celebrated at the 2025 RISE Awards, highlighting excellence in innovation, leadership, diversity, and safety.

Credit: Railway Industry Association

The UK rail supply chain was honoured at the 2025 Railway Industry Association (RIA) Dinner and Railway Industry Supplier Excellence (RISE) Awards at London’s Landmark Hotel. Around 400 guests gathered for the ceremony, which featured entertainment and a silent auction supporting Railway Children.

Winners were chosen by a cross-sector judging panel across 13 categories, highlighting achievements in innovation, safety, digital technology, ESG, equality and inclusion, wellbeing, and more.

The evening was hosted by broadcaster and former MP Gloria De Piero, with a keynote speech by Network Rail CEO Sir Andrew Haines OBE. As Haines prepares to retire in October, he was honoured with a Personal Contribution Award, presented by RIA Chair Noel Travers, recognising his long-standing commitment to UK rail and strong collaboration with the supply chain.

One of the most notable wins was Nick Millington MBE, Route Director for Wales & Western at Network Rail, who received the Client of the Year Award. RIA cited his leadership, support for suppliers and apprentices, and dedication to the wider industry.

Millington said: “Winning this award has made me really proud. I see my role in the industry as one of service, serving the people and the businesses that depend on the railway and use it. But also, supporting the people and the businesses that work on and deliver the railway. First and foremost, creating a safe environment is at the forefront of my mind, as well as providing an environment where everyone can excel, and in doing that, we deliver the best possible railway. Thank you ever so much, and congratulations to all of the nominees and winners.”

Award winners included:

• Client of the Year – Nick Millington MBE, Network Rail



• Personal Contribution – Sir Andrew Haines OBE



• Digital Technology – Network Rail Wales & Western Region & Asset Insights



• EDI – Worldline Mobility and e-Transactional Services



• Employee of the Year – Bel French, Gleeds



• Employer of the Year – QTS Group



• ESG – Dura Composites



• Innovation – Transmission Dynamics



• Partnership – One Big Circle, KONUX & Network Rail



• Rising Star – Riana Hattrell, Kier



• Safety – Network Rail



• SME Exporter – LPA GROUP PLC



• SME Growth – Crayside Consulting



• Wellbeing – Chartered Institution of Railway Operators

Highly Commended entries included CML Civil Engineering, AtkinsRéalis, Hitachi Rail, Steve Denniss (WSP), c2c, Hull Trains, Infinitive Group, CrossTech, Cleshar, CPCS, Railway Project Services, and Balfour Beatty Rail.

RIA Chief Executive Darren Caplan said: “Many congratulations to all the fantastic supplier organisations and individuals who were recognised this evening, whether winning awards or being highly commended in their categories. These Annual RISE Awards are a strong reminder of the high levels of talent and innovation operating right across the UK rail supply chain. This evening also demonstrates the significant role rail supply plays in generating economic growth, boosting social mobility, and delivering a better and more sustainable rail as the UK rail landscape changes with the establishment of Great British Railways in the coming months.

“A special congratulations to Sir Andrew Haines OBE. We wish him well post October as he takes on new challenges. I’d also like to congratulate Nick Millington MBE for consistently going above and beyond, working closely with suppliers and the wider supply chain to deliver real results for the railway.

“Finally, thank you to all those who attended the 2025 RIA Dinner and RISE Awards. We hope everyone had a memorable evening as we mark UK rail’s 200th year and RIA’s 150th anniversary. We are already looking forward to 2026 to once again celebrate excellence in the railway industry supply sector.”