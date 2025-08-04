Recommended

NEW REPORT | Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Track Maintenance | Read free Now!
GROW YOUR BRAND: Global Railway Review’s 2025 media planner | Talk to experts today!
FREE WEBINAR: Attend this free expert-led discussion on AI Governance in rail | Register Now!
NEW ISSUE ALERT: Explore the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of Global Railway Review – freight, tech, interiors & more | Read now!
Read our latest interview with the CEO of Goldschmidt Group! [VIEW NOW]
news

Jeremy Westlake to outline vision for network rail at RIA annual conference in London

0
SHARES

Posted: 4 August 2025 | | No comments yet

Jeremy Westlake, incoming Network Rail CEO, will share his insights on rail reform and growth at the Railway Industry Association’s annual conference this November.

Credit: Network Rail

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has announced that Jeremy Westlake, incoming CEO of Network Rail, will speak at the RIA Annual Conference on 6 November at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London Tower Bridge. He succeeds Sir Andrew Haines OBE, who retires in October. The event will welcome over 300 industry professionals across two days, 5-6 November.

This year’s theme is ‘Resetting the Railways for Growth: Harnessing the Power of the Supply Sector’. The conference will open with Transport Secretary Rt Hon Heidi Alexander MP delivering the first keynote on 5 November, followed by the Shadow Transport Secretary. Darren Caplan, RIA Chief Executive, said: “It’s great to have Jeremy Westlake, the new CEO of Network Rail from October, taking part in the RIA Annual Conference. Jeremy has a fantastic pedigree as Chief Financial Officer at Network Rail, and this will be one of the first chances the railway industry will have to hear from him as its leader, about his thoughts on Network Rail, rail reform and Great British Railways, and on engaging with the UK supply sector.”

Day one includes sessions from industry leaders including Marie Daley, COO of Transport for Wales, and Andy Mellors, MD of Avanti West Coast. Panel discussions will address the future of rail and the role of nations and regions. The day closes with a keynote from Mark Wild OBE, CEO of HS2, during the evening dinner.

On 6 November, highlights include a live podcast with Green Signals and keynotes from Laura Shoaf CBE, Chair of Shadow Great British Railways, and Tim Shoveller, CEO of Freightliner. The final sessions feature Steve White, MD of South Eastern Railway, Shamit Gaiger OBE, MD of West Coast Partnership, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, DL. Jeremy Westlake will join a fireside chat before Noel Travers, RIA Chair, delivers the closing remarks.

read now

NEW REPORT FROM GLOBAL RAILWAY REVIEW: Track Insight – Track Maintenance | Transforming Track Maintenance Through Technology

Our latest expert-led Track Insight explores how industry leaders are revolutionising the future of track maintenance through cutting-edge innovation and real-world strategies.

From automation and robotics now streamlining inspections and repairs, to predictive maintenance powered by IoT sensors and advanced analytics, the rail sector is entering a new era of precision and efficiency. Companies like Goldschmidt, Bentley Systems, and MxV Rail are leading the charge, redefining how infrastructure is managed with AI, machine learning, and digital twins to reduce downtime and extend asset life.

In this new data-rich landscape, organisations such as Amtrak and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch are demonstrating how to turn vast streams of information—from track geometry to environmental monitoring into actionable intelligence for safer, smarter networks.

Download this insightful, practical guide for FREE and see how your operations can evolve – READ FOR FREE NOW!

 

Share via
Share via