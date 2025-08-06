Chiltern Railways secures low-emission train fleet to enhance services and cut environmental impact by 2026

Posted: 6 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Chiltern Railways will introduce 13 modern trains using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil fuel from 2026, improving passenger experience while supporting Arriva’s sustainability and decarbonisation goals.

Arriva Group’s Chiltern Railways has announced it has secured a fleet of modern trains powered by low emission Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, following approval from the UK Department for Transport (DfT). The 13 new trains, entering service in phases from 2026, will operate on the route between London, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and the West Midlands. They will replace the oldest trains in the fleet, enhancing services and allowing for additional trains from late 2026, subject to timetable approvals.

The new fleet will offer improved accessibility, upgraded seating, live information screens, quieter journeys, and dedicated storage for luggage and cycles. This investment aligns with Arriva’s wider strategy to reduce emissions across its operations. HVO, a renewable fuel made from vegetable oils and recycled materials, is recognised for significantly cutting emissions on non-electrified lines.

Chiltern Railways was the first UK passenger train operator to use HVO when it began powering its Class 68 locomotives with the fuel in July 2023. The newer Class 68 locomotives announced today will also use HVO when they enter service in early 2026, hauling the 13 sets of modern coaches.

Amanda Furlong, Managing Director UK Trains at Arriva Group, said: “Upgrading our fleet is a vital next step in Chiltern’s modernisation plans and an important part of Arriva’s wider ambition to support the transition to more sustainable rail travel across the UK and Europe. We are proud to support this important milestone for Chiltern Railways, which is a great example of what can be achieved through strong collaboration with Government to deliver practical improvements for passengers. We look forward to seeing these upgraded trains improve journeys and lower emissions across the network.”

Rail Minister Lord Hendy added: “This government is putting passengers back at the heart of the 21st century railway by investing to make journeys easier, greener, and more comfortable. We are continuing to support Chiltern as they develop a plan to introduce additional services into their timetable, giving people more opportunities to work, live, and socialise.”

The trains will be leased from Beacon Trains under a 10-year agreement supported by the DfT. This development forms a key milestone in Chiltern Railways’ 2030 Vision to modernise and decarbonise operations, delivering greener and more accessible travel. The company continues to work with the DfT, Network Rail and partners to replace its oldest diesel trains and progress electrification projects.

Arriva is also pursuing partnerships across the UK and Europe to provide lower-emission services through alternative fuels, electrification, battery-hybrid and fully electric vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable passenger transport.