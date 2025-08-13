Rail operators encourage young people to explore apprenticeships as minimum train driver age is lowered

Posted: 13 August 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Apprenticeships offer school leavers opportunities in driving, engineering and support roles while earning, gaining skills and building careers in a growing, diverse rail industry.

As thousands of young people across the country receive their A-level results tomorrow, TransPennine Express and five other publicly owned train operators are encouraging them to consider an apprenticeship in the rail industry.

TransPennine Express, c2c, LNER, Northern, South Western Railway and Southeastern offer hundreds of apprenticeships nationwide each year in roles such as drivers, conductors and engineers, as well as in various support functions. Apprenticeships offer young people the chance to earn while they learn, develop transferable workplace skills, access clear career progression opportunities and serve their community as the government’s public ownership programme advances.

Chris Jackson, managing director of TransPennine Express, said: “The rail industry offers more than just a job – it provides careers with real opportunity for progression. Apprenticeships are a great way to get a ‘foot in the door’ and what better time to join the industry than now as we continue the journey towards Great British Railways. Whether you’re interested in driving trains or working in one of the specialist support functions – there’s a place for everyone in rail.”

In May, the government announced plans to lower the minimum age requirement for train drivers in Great Britain from 20 to 18. This change is designed to support economic growth, create sustainable pathways into the industry, empower young people with new career opportunities, improve recruitment capabilities, bring fresh talent and perspectives, contribute to a more diverse workforce and address the ageing profile of train drivers. The rule is expected to come into force later in 2025.

Operators stress that not all roles are operational. Apprenticeships are also available in IT, environment, commercial and other support areas. Earlier this year, TransPennine Express apprentice Lucy Lightbown was named ‘Female Apprentice of the Year’ at the Women in Rail Awards for her work in the sustainability team.

Other operators are making similar strides. C2c reports that 33% of its apprentice train drivers are female. Southeastern has opened a new careers and skills hub in Ashford and was included in The Sunday Times ‘Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers’ list for 2025. Northern plans to recruit 100 apprentices, including 43 drivers and 57 conductors, across the North of England. In 2021, South Western Railway became the first operator in the country to gain Investors in People’s ‘We invest in apprentices’ accreditation.

Rail apprenticeships provide a gateway for young people to enter an industry with meaningful careers and long-term prospects across both operational and support roles.