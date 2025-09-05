In record time three Mireo Smart trains launched on Trans Regio RB 32 line

Three modern Mireo Smart trains will start on the RB 32 line in December 2025, improving connectivity and creating jobs in the Ahr Valley.

Smart Train Lease GmbH has received an order from Trans Regio Deutsche Regionalbahn GmbH for the short-term provision of three modern Mireo Smart trains, along with an eight-year maintenance contract. The vehicle provision contract was signed on 19 August 2025, and operations for the new RB 32 line are planned to start on 14 December 2025. The first train delivery is scheduled for 1 October 2025.

Thanks to the standardised vehicle concept, the first train will be delivered just six weeks after contract signing, enabling a particularly fast start of operations and providing benefits for both passengers and operators.

“With the new, intelligent leasing concept and the rapid provision of Mireo Smart trains for the RB 32, Smart Train Lease demonstrates how modern, energy-efficient mobility can be flexibly and demand-driven deployed in local transport – an important impulse for the Ahr Valley and a sign that both politics and industry are setting the right priorities,” said Benjamin Dobernecker, Managing Director of Smart Train Lease GmbH.

“We are very pleased that we can contribute to the revitalisation of the Ahr Valley after the terrible flood disaster exactly four years ago,” said Henrik Behrens, Managing Director of Trans Regio GmbH. “We hope that everything goes according to plan and that by the timetable change in December 2025, the newly rebuilt and then electrified railway line by DB InfraGo will be available for passengers and our modern trains. The new order is also a great success for us, as it is the first time in many years that we are expanding Trans Regio’s services in Rhineland-Palatinate and can operate an additional line. In addition to new vehicles, around 20 train drivers will be needed for the new services. Trans Regio offers secure jobs in the region. To this end, Trans Regio trains train drivers and is looking for interested candidates for the Remagen depot.”

Thorsten Müller, Association Director of SPNV-Nord, added: “The RB 32 offers better connectivity to the Middle Rhine Valley and thus relieves a heavily frequented route. With our new SPNV concept for the Ahr Valley starting December 2025, we were able not only to electrify the service but also to expand it. This is a strong signal for local transport in northern Rhineland-Palatinate, especially under the current difficult financial conditions. My special thanks goes to all project participants – especially Trans Regio for implementing this forward-looking connection and Smart Train Lease for the short-term provision of the three modern Mireo Smart trains.”

The Mireo Smart trains have a top speed of 160 km/h and 214 seats, including 12 in a separate first-class section. Generous multi-purpose areas provide space for up to 21 bicycles. Onboard internet (WLAN), numerous power outlets, and USB charging ports at the seats ensure a contemporary travel experience. Siemens Mobility’s innovative high-frequency window solution guarantees reliable radio connection while the train is in motion.

The RB 32 line will operate electrically and non-stop from Ahrbrück via Remagen to Koblenz and further to Boppard, giving the Ahr Valley a direct connection to the Middle Rhine axis. The line runs on the Ahr Valley Railway, currently being rebuilt and set for electrification. The use of modern Mireo Smart trains ensures efficient utilisation of the new infrastructure. The expansion of services represents a key step in reconnecting and strengthening the Ahr Valley infrastructure after the 2021 flood disaster.

This order marks the first expansion of an existing Mireo fleet via the Smart Train Lease model and highlights the strategic partnership between Siemens Mobility and Transdev. The new trains will be integrated into Trans Regio’s workshop in Koblenz, where expertise with Mireo trains already exists. Siemens Mobility will ensure the timely supply of spare parts and provide expert manufacturer support through the eight-year service contract. The vehicles are fully connected to Railigent X, enabling condition-based maintenance through digital fleet monitoring, while the CORMAP solution supports planning and control of core maintenance processes.

Additional operating personnel will be trained in cooperation with the Training Academy, ensuring punctual and smooth operations. The annual mileage of the existing service contract for Mireo and Desiro Mainline trains has also been increased to accommodate the expanded route network and rising passenger volume. Siemens Mobility will coordinate technical support and maintenance planning to guarantee material supply for the expanded operations.