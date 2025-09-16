Railpen launches #BeyondTheTracks200 campaign to celebrate 200 years of rail innovation and social progress

Railpen’s #BeyondTheTracks200 campaign highlights 200 years of railway innovation, social impact and future sustainability, showcasing pensions, welfare, opportunities and workers’ rights across the UK.

Railpen, one of the UK’s largest pension managers, responsible for investing more than £34 billion of assets on behalf of over 350,000 members of the railways pension schemes, has launched a new campaign to mark the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

The Darlington & Stockton Railway formally opened on 27 September 1825. Its launch transformed the country, connecting communities and revolutionising transport engineering.

To celebrate this milestone, #BeyondTheTracks200 tells the story of how the railway community has contributed to innovation and wider society over the past two centuries, including the establishment of critical social infrastructure that still benefits UK citizens today.

The campaign also looks to the future, showing how the rail community continues to deliver a sustainable and inclusive society by:

Securing financial futures: rail employers were among the first to introduce workplace pensions, pioneering what is now a key pillar of social infrastructure. Today, these pensions are invested across the UK, supporting the economy, improving communities and delivering long-term value for members.

rail employers were among the first to introduce workplace pensions, pioneering what is now a key pillar of social infrastructure. Today, these pensions are invested across the UK, supporting the economy, improving communities and delivering long-term value for members. Investing in workers’ homes, health and wellbeing: historically, the railway supported workers through housing, care and welfare. These programmes remain today through charities, sports clubs and volunteer networks across the rail community.

historically, the railway supported workers through housing, care and welfare. These programmes remain today through charities, sports clubs and volunteer networks across the rail community. Unlocking opportunities for everyone: the railway opened access to places, ideas, jobs and training, a role it continues to play.

the railway opened access to places, ideas, jobs and training, a role it continues to play. Advocating for workers’ rights: rail’s trade unions have long led campaigns for safer conditions and fair pay, securing more rights and opportunities for all UK workers.

The initiative includes a new microsite and content series featuring blogs that highlight the work of Railpen’s partner charities, such as the Railway Benefit Fund, Railway Children, Railway Mission and Railway Housing Association. Railpen and its partners are also encouraging railway employers to share their own stories on social media using the hashtag #BeyondTheTracks200.

Jonathan Clark, Railpen Director of Corporate Affairs, said: “The rail industry has been connecting people and communities for 200 years. Its impact and ongoing contribution goes beyond the tracks which is why it’s so important for us to come together, working with our partners to celebrate the positive social impact of rail to date and into the future.”

Mick Cash, Railways Pension Trustee Company Limited Director and former RMT general secretary, said: “For 200 years, the rail industry has led the way, not only in industrial and technological innovation, but in social progress and development. It’s legacy touches all our lives, and one that we need to continue investing in to ensure a brighter future, not just for railway workers, but for everyone.”

To learn more, visit beyondthetracks200.co.uk or search #BeyondTheTracks200.