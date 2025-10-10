Network Rail launches CIRO-endorsed weather learning programme to improve staff decision-making and resilience

Posted: 10 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Network Rail and CIRO have introduced a weather learning programme for rail staff, providing training to manage extreme weather and enhance operational decision-making across the network.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail, in partnership with the Chartered Institution of Railway Operators (CIRO), has launched an industry-endorsed weather learning programme aimed at operational staff and rail professionals to address the growing challenges of extreme weather on Britain’s railways.

Working with weather experts, Network Rail has developed the training to strengthen meteorological knowledge among staff and support more confident, informed decision-making during adverse weather conditions. The initiative is part of Network Rail’s Weather Academy, established in 2022, as part of the company’s commitment to building weather resilience across the network.

The programme is open to Network Rail staff and the wider rail industry and covers weather fundamentals, including forecasting, climate change and weather hazards. It uses a combination of e-learning modules and classroom-based workshops featuring real-life scenarios and case studies, equipping staff with the skills to make local operational decisions specific to their routes and regions.

Lisa Angus, Network Rail’s industry weather response director, said: “Rail staff face increasing challenges from extreme weather that can impact the network and disrupt passenger journeys. This programme combines the use of weather forecast information with staff’s existing railway expertise, empowering them to make swift, informed decisions when conditions demand it.

“It demonstrates to the rail industry and passengers our commitment to embedding weather resilience thinking at the heart of everything we do. We can’t control the weather but with the right knowledge, tools and training we can control how we respond to it.”

Adam Fenton, CIRO’s chief operating officer, said: “The challenges of extreme weather are well known, and we are seeing more events on the railway network, so it is really important that we have people with the skills and knowledge to address those issues.

“We are pleased to be working with Network Rail to endorse this training through our Awarding Organisation, giving it a mark of quality assurance. Schemes like these are an important contributor to our mission to lead, inspire and accelerate the growth of rail professionals.”

The Weather Academy provides tailored training for Network Rail staff and industry colleagues, including employees across Train and Freight Operating Companies and the wider rail sector. This reflects the organisation’s commitment to enhancing weather resilience training throughout the rail industry. For more information, and to register, visit https://railweatheracademy.co.uk/learning/.