59% of Britons would judge someone caught fare dodging negatively according to new study

Posted: 29 October 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

New research from South Western Railway reveals 59% of Britons would judge fare dodgers, as the operator launches a campaign tackling nationwide ticket evasion.

New research commissioned by South Western Railway (SWR) has revealed that three-fifths (59%) of Britons would think negatively of someone caught deliberately avoiding paying a train fare. The study explores the reality of fare evasion, which, according to national estimates, costs Britain’s railways between £350 million and £400 million every year.

The findings come as SWR launches a new campaign to raise awareness of the legal and emotional repercussions of fare evasion. Penalties for being caught include fines of up to £1,000, criminal records and, in the most serious cases, prison sentences.

When asked what would deter them most from fare dodging, three-quarters (75%) of respondents said that a prison sentence would be a strong deterrent, while 71% said that the threat of a £1,000 fine would make them reconsider intentionally avoiding payment.

The study also found that the emotional consequences of being caught are a powerful deterrent for many. Almost half (45%) of respondents said that the embarrassment of being caught and questioned in public, or the stress and anxiety of being found out, would make them more likely to pay the correct fare.

Last year, SWR surveys identified an estimated £45.5 million in annual revenue at risk due to fare evasion. In response, the operator has rolled out an awareness campaign featuring striking posters across its network. The visuals display a departure board with stops such as “Indifference”, “Caught”, “Court”, “Guilt” and “Up to £1,000 Fine”, illustrating the potential consequences of travelling without a valid ticket.

Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director at South Western Railway, said:



“It’s always interesting to see what motivates people to do the right thing. While a prison sentence is unsurprisingly a strong deterrent, the research clearly shows that being caught fare dodging can also have an emotional impact.

“The majority of our customers pay the correct fare, and we recognise that genuine mistakes can happen. However, there is growing evidence of some individuals deliberately evading payment – a criminal offence that costs the railway hundreds of millions of pounds each year. We have a responsibility to safeguard ticket revenue so that it can be reinvested into delivering the best possible service for our passengers, including the roll-out of new fleets.”

The campaign coincides with a broader industry push to tackle fare evasion. In June 2025, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) released its Independent Review of Train Operators’ Revenue Protection Practices, stating that “given the scale of fare evasion and the impact it has, it is right that there are sanctions in place to deter or punish those who deliberately evade their fare.”

The issue of fare evasion has also captured public interest following Channel 5’s documentary Fare Dodgers: At War with the Law, which aired earlier this year. The programme offered an inside look at the efforts of SWR’s revenue protection teams, showcasing their role in ensuring fairness for fare-paying customers and addressing fraudulent behaviour across the network.

According to SWR, tackling fare evasion not only protects revenue but also supports broader investments in service quality, rolling stock and passenger facilities. The operator’s latest campaign aims to remind passengers that fare evasion has real-world consequences, both legally and emotionally, and that paying the correct fare helps maintain a reliable and sustainable railway system.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 2,062 adults, and fieldwork was conducted online between 21 and 22 October 2025. The results are representative of all UK adults aged 18 and over.