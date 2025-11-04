New York Penn Station reaches key milestone under ‘Trump Time’

Posted: 4 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

USDOT and Amtrak have reached three major milestones in the New York Penn Station Transformation Project, aiming to modernise operations and enhance passenger experience.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has reached three key milestones in the New York Penn Station “Transformation” Project, keeping construction on track to begin by the end of 2027. This project is part of a broader initiative to create large-scale infrastructure that Americans can take pride in, modernising one of the busiest train stations in the Western Hemisphere.

“We’re rebuilding Penn Station on Trump Time and we are tapping our partners in the private sector to make it happen on time and on budget,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Under President Trump, USDOT is cutting through the red tape to meet our ambitious timeline, and I’m confident we’ll bring together the greatest minds to create an unmatched symbol of American architecture and infrastructure for visitors and daily commuters to enjoy for decades to come.”

In partnership with Amtrak, USDOT has reached three key milestones. First, it released the solicitation for the Transformation Project’s master developer, inviting interested parties to submit Letters of Interest through Amtrak’s Procurement Portal. This process is expected to attract experienced firms capable of delivering a modern and efficient transit hub. Second, Public-Private Partnership (P3) advisors have been appointed to structure the P3 project approach and agreements. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will act as legal advisor, KPMG will provide financial advisory services, and AKRF will serve as the environmental consultant. Third, a Service Optimisation Study has been initiated to examine ways to accommodate passenger growth at Penn Station and across the surrounding region.

The project aims to transform New York Penn Station into a world-class transit hub, elevating the passenger experience and supporting private investment. The P3 strategy is intended to streamline approvals, maximise revenue potential, and proactively manage project risks. These steps are designed to ensure the project remains on schedule and within budget while meeting high standards of quality and efficiency.

“This will be one of the biggest and most significant construction projects in U.S. history, and we want the most skilled and knowledgeable partners to help make it a success,” said Andy Byford, Special Advisor to the Amtrak Board. “By working with the private sector, we will be working with advisors who focus on the project’s goals while minimising costs for taxpayers.”

In fiscal year 2024, New York Penn Station welcomed over 12 million passengers, representing nearly 18% of total Amtrak ridership and almost 45% of Northeast Corridor travel. The station supports more than 1,000 daily train movements across 21 tracks, serving Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, and Long Island Rail Road.

Earlier this year, USDOT and Amtrak took control of the Penn Station overhaul from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). In April, USDOT withdrew $72 million in grant funding from the MTA to streamline management. In May, Andy Byford was appointed Special Advisor to oversee the project through the master developer P3 model. In August, a $43 million federal grant was announced to support permitting, preliminary engineering, and master developer solicitation. In September, USDOT also assumed management of Washington D.C.’s Union Station to improve operations and passenger experience.

The milestones mark a major step forward in modernising one of America’s most critical transport hubs, combining private sector expertise, federal support, and strategic planning to deliver a safe, efficient, and world-class station for millions of travellers.