ScotRail launches procurement for new suburban train fleet to improve reliability and passenger experience

Posted: 10 November 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

ScotRail invites suppliers to tender for a new suburban train fleet, offering improved comfort, accessibility, reliability, and supporting greener travel across Scotland’s busiest routes.

ScotRail has issued a contract notice inviting suppliers to tender for a new suburban train fleet, with trains expected to enter service in the early 2030s. Over the next 15 years, two thirds of ScotRail’s trains will need to be replaced, making this announcement a key step in fleet modernisation.

The new trains will operate on routes including East Kilbride, Fife, the Borders, and Glasgow’s inner suburban lines such as the Argyle Line and South Electrics routes, including the Shotts line. Modern trains are expected to encourage passengers to switch from cars to rail, supporting the Scottish Government’s commitment to greener travel and improved public transport.

Enhancements will include more comfortable journeys, modern air-conditioning, improved reliability, lower emissions, increased accessibility with level boarding, and active travel provisions for customers.

The Scottish Government has approved the full procurement, which will be coordinated with Network Rail’s electrification of key routes.

David Ross, ScotRail Chief Operating Officer, said:

This is exciting news for our passengers who will benefit from these new trains in the years to come. This is an essential step in making rail the easier, more attractive choice compared with travelling by car. We look forward to further discussions with potential suppliers as we continue to deliver a safe, reliable, and green railway.”

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, added:

Resilient ScotRail services are core to our objectives of a reliable railway that enables access to employment, education, and leisure opportunities. This latest milestone in renewing older fleets demonstrates our commitment to making our publicly owned and operated rail services a success. We would encourage the market to engage with ScotRail on this opportunity.”

The procurement follows a market engagement exercise earlier this year and runs alongside a separate process for replacing ScotRail’s high-speed trains. Details are available via the Public Contracts Scotland website. ScotRail cannot comment on specifics that might influence the active procurement process.