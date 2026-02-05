Rail Europe expands reach through Juniper Travel Technology integration

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 February 2026 | Gabriel Higgins |

Rail Europe has integrated its European rail offering into Juniper’s platform, making it easier for travel agencies and OTAs to sell rail worldwide.

Credit: Rail Europe

Rail Europe has strengthened its international distribution strategy by integrating its European rail offering into the technology platform of Juniper Travel Technology. This API integration allows travel agencies and online travel agencies (OTAs) to sell rail within their existing booking flows, simplifying the inclusion of rail in broader travel packages.

Through the integration, Juniper clients can seamlessly add European rail products to their offerings, responding to growing demand for sustainable and multimodal travel solutions. The collaboration expands Rail Europe’s distribution reach significantly, enabling a wider range of travel sellers to access and sell European rail via a single technical connection. Juniper’s network of more than 550 clients worldwide now benefits from streamlined access to Rail Europe’s extensive rail content.

Sustainability is an increasingly important factor in travel purchasing decisions, and rail is emerging as an efficient alternative to air and road transport. Tour operators and OTAs are showing growing interest in integrating rail, both as a standalone product and as a key component in dynamic packaging and end-to-end trip planning.

The technical integration, completed by Juniper, allows agencies to access Rail Europe’s rail content quickly and efficiently. Once a commercial agreement is in place, onboarding is rapid, enabling partners to begin selling rail within days. Agencies also gain access to Rail Europe’s commercial support, commission structures, group booking services, and other added-value solutions.

Commercially, the integration offers Juniper clients new revenue opportunities by adding rail alongside accommodation, flights, and other travel services. Operationally, Rail Europe acts as a single access point to multiple rail operators, enabling efficient connection strategies through one API.

By centralising rail content, after-sales and support processes, the integration simplifies operational management for travel sellers. Rail is becoming a core pillar of multimodal travel strategies, providing efficient city-to-city connectivity, supporting sustainability objectives, and complementing air and ground transport. This integration reflects a broader shift towards flexible, sustainable, and fully integrated travel experiences.