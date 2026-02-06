Alto launches extensive public consultations for high-speed rail project across Canada

Alto begins three-month consultation including Indigenous engagement, shaping high-speed rail routes and station locations with community input across Canada’s corridor.

On 21 January 2026, Alto launched a three-month public consultation for its high-speed rail project connecting Toronto and Quebec City. The process includes over 20 in-person open house sessions, eight virtual meetings, and a dedicated online platform for feedback, aiming to engage a broad spectrum of communities along the corridor.

A key element is a dedicated Indigenous consultation, already underway, reflecting Alto’s commitment to respectful partnerships. Early engagement has included co-designed tools, technical briefings, and collaboration agreements. These efforts help ensure the project incorporates Indigenous knowledge, environmental responsibility, and community priorities.

Public feedback will directly influence rail network alignment and station locations, while guiding initiatives to reduce environmental impact, support inclusivity, and maximise local benefits. Discussions will continue throughout the project lifecycle, from design and environmental studies to construction and long-term operations.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport, emphasised that early engagement with Canadians and Indigenous communities is vital for shaping a modern transport network that promotes economic growth, job creation, regional connectivity, and sustainable outcomes.

Alto’s President and CEO, Martin Imbleau, highlighted public engagement as a cornerstone of the project, ensuring all voices are heard and respected. Collaboration with municipalities, landowners, and farmers will guide the development of the rail network to reflect shared priorities and provide lasting benefits for generations.

This consultation marks a significant milestone in Alto’s pre-construction phase, demonstrating a commitment to reconciliation, sustainability, and informed decision-making. Communities along the corridor are encouraged to participate through the open houses, virtual sessions, and the online platform to influence the project’s future direction.