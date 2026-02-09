Siemens Mobility secures TÜV SÜD cyber-security certification for digital rail vehicle architecture

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock has renewed TÜV SÜD certification for its Train Blueprint Architecture, reinforcing cyber-security compliance across entire vehicles including automatic train control systems.

In an increasingly connected rail environment, cyber-security has become a foundational requirement rather than an optional safeguard. Modern trains are no longer isolated mechanical assets but complex digital platforms integrating operational technology, communications networks and software driven control systems. As a result, ensuring protection across the entire system lifecycle is now critical for both manufacturers and operators.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock has reached a significant cybersecurity milestone for the third consecutive time, with its complete Train Blueprint Architecture certified by TÜV SÜD in accordance with the international IEC 62443 standards. The latest certification expands its scope beyond previous assessments to include the entire vehicle, incorporating Automatic Train Control systems within the validated architecture. This represents a comprehensive approach to securing onboard operational technologies from development through deployment and long term operation.

The IEC 62443 standard, also known as ANSI or ISA 62443, is globally recognised for defining cyber-security requirements for industrial automation and control systems. Unlike IT focused standards such as ISO 27001, IEC 62443 specifically addresses operational technology, where safety, availability and reliability are as critical as data protection. The framework spans the full lifecycle, covering system design, integration, operation and maintenance.

Structured into four series addressing general requirements, policies and procedures, system level controls and individual components, IEC 62443 provides a systematic methodology for managing cyber risk in industrial environments. Its audits assess not only technology but also human resources, organisational policies and work processes that influence secure and reliable operations. Central to the standard is the CIA triad of confidentiality, integrity and availability, ensuring systems remain trustworthy under normal conditions and during cyber incidents.

A key feature of IEC 62443 is its definition of four security levels, ranging from protection against casual or coincidental violations to resilience against nation state level attacks. This risk based classification recognises that different systems have varying impact profiles, while emphasising that all modern industrial systems require aligned processes, trained personnel and appropriate countermeasures to remain resilient.

The adoption of IEC 62443 across the rail sector underpins rail specific frameworks such as CLC or TS 50701 and the forthcoming IEC 63452. As these standards gain global prominence, compliance is increasingly vital for meeting regulatory expectations, including alignment with the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

By achieving this renewed certification, Siemens Mobility reinforces its position as a trusted supplier and sets a benchmark for cybersecurity maturity in rail rolling stock, supporting safer, more resilient digital rail operations worldwide.