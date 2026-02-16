Commission adopts telematics regulation to standardise rail data sharing

Posted: 16 February 2026

New EU rules establish common standards for rail data interoperability, supporting passenger services, freight digitalisation and transparent business to business data exchange.

The European Commission has adopted an Implementing Regulation setting out new requirements for interoperability in rail data sharing across the European Union. The act establishes a Technical Specification for Interoperability for the telematics subsystem, known as TSI Telematics, designed to support transparent and non discriminatory data exchange throughout the sector.

The regulation is aligned with Regulation (EU) 2023/2854, the Data Act, and defines business to business obligations to share data alongside rights of access and use. It introduces a common data format based on the ERA Ontology and sets requirements covering data quality, cyber-security and the safe use of information for operational purposes and future digital communications.

Under the new framework, the European Union Agency for Railways is designated as the systems authority for the digitalisation of communications in rail. The act also establishes a compliance framework with clear implementation deadlines for stakeholders across Member States.

Strengthening digital capacity and traffic management

A central objective of the TSI Telematics is to enable common European one stop shops for digital capacity and traffic management. These platforms are intended to support the recently agreed EU rules aimed at improving the management and utilisation of railway infrastructure capacity across Europe.

By standardising data formats and interfaces, the regulation creates a technical foundation for enhanced coordination between infrastructure managers, railway undertakings and other actors. This is expected to improve transparency in path allocation, traffic management and operational planning.

Passenger information and ticketing data are also addressed in detail. The TSI requires that journey planning and passenger information data be made available publicly and free of charge through national access points, in accordance with EU standards. Data sets include timetables, connection times, conditions of carriage, station accessibility information, real time and forecast train positions, train composition and historical records.

Tickets are to be made available up to five months in advance, reflecting the timelines established under the European framework for railway infrastructure capacity. Harmonised requirements are introduced for connection times between transport nodes and services, as well as for multi operator booking systems, laying the groundwork for future initiatives on single digital booking and ticketing and related passenger rights.

In the freight segment, the TSI fully integrates intermodal transport processes into rail digital systems. It enables digital connectivity between multimodal freight terminals and the rail hinterland, supporting end to end capacity and traffic management.

Digital tracking and tracing functions are expanded to include block trains operating in freight service facilities. The regulation also aligns with Regulation (EU) 2020/1056 on electronic freight transport information, introducing requirements for the electronic consignment note to replace paper based documentation.

Together, these measures position TSI Telematics as a core enabler of rail digitalisation, supporting interoperability, operational efficiency and greater integration of passenger and freight services across the European network.